The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has published an official list of documents required for a visit visa application

Foreign women whose husbands reside in a GCC country must include a copy of the husband's valid residence permit among their submitted documents

Nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face an additional requirement not listed for other applicants when seeking a UAE visit visa

The United Arab Emirates has explained a set of seven mandatory documents that foreign nationals must submit when applying for a visit visa, according to the country's official immigration authority.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) published the requirements on its official portal, providing applicants with a clear checklist ahead of submitting their visa applications.

The UAE mentions the needed documents before foreigners can apply for a visa to visit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

List of documents required for UAE visa

According to the ICP portal, applicants must present the following:

1. A valid passport

2. A personal photograph

3. A medical report

4. Proof of kinship

5. A justification for the visit

6. A copy of the residence permit in the GCC country where the visiting foreign woman's husband resides

7. A copy of a personal identification document, applicable specifically to nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq

UAE: What applicants need to know

The sixth requirement targets foreign women whose husbands are resident in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, making a copy of that residence permit a compulsory part of the application.

The seventh item introduces an additional document obligation specifically for passport holders from Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq, setting their application process apart from other nationalities.

The requirements reflect the UAE's structured approach to managing visitor entry, with the ICP serving as the central body overseeing identity and immigration matters in the country.

UAE: Authorities that can nominate for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government clarified the exact process through which foreigners can be considered for Emirati citizenship in 2026.

Only three specific authorities hold the power to nominate individuals for UAE citizenship, according to the official government portal.

Source: Legit.ng