The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the abduction of pupils , teachers, and a security guard at St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Niger state

CAN describes the abduction of pupils and teachers from a Catholic school as “distressing and unacceptable”

Gunmen on Thursday invaded the Catholic school in Niger state and abducted students and staff

Agwara, Niger state - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Friday, condemned the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of CAN in Niger state, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, made this known in a statement issued in Minna and circulated to journalists.

Yohanna, who also serves as the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, said the association was deeply troubled by the abduction of pupils, secondary school students, teachers and a security guard during the midnight raid.

According to him, the assailants invaded the schools between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., shooting the security guard before whisking away their victims.

He described the attack as “distressing and unacceptable,” expressing concern for the safety of the abductees and the emotional trauma their families are currently facing.

CAN is working closely with agencies

Yohanna disclosed that CAN is working closely with security agencies, community leaders, and relevant government authorities to support ongoing rescue operations.

He urged residents of the state to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives tracking the suspects.

The cleric also appealed to Christians and Nigerians at large to pray for the immediate release of the abducted students and others taken captive.

He reaffirmed CAN’s commitment to advocating for improved protection for children and the reinforcement of security in schools nationwide.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all dangers,” he added.

Niger govt breaks silence as pupils abducted

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Niger state government has reacted to the abduction of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar Usman, the SSG, noted that the security agencies are working on the matter, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the pupils.

The government said it had earlier urged the closure of boarding schools in the Niger North senatorial district after an intelligence report indicated possible attacks.

Kebbi govt releases names of abducted schoolgirls

In the meantime, the Kebbi State government has released the names of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Maga Secondary School.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the officials clarified that all victims are Muslim, countering a US lawmaker’s claim that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave.

The government called for calm and caution against statements that could inflame religious tensions.

Kwara: Bandits demand ₦100 million ransom

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that bandits who abducted 38 worshippers from a CAC church in Eruku, Kwara state, are demanding ₦100 million for each victim.

Family members said the kidnappers had begun calling relatives, grouping the captives, and insisting on the huge sum per person, creating panic and mounting pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

Community leaders are calling for urgent government action, warning that the ransom demand totals ₦3.8 billion, and they fear for the victims’ lives amid growing insecurity in the state.

