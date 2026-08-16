Accord Party's candidate defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji in Ila Local Government, the home turf of APC founding chairman Bisi Akande

The Accord Party polled 16,211 votes in Ila LG against APC's 12,934 votes, according to the collation officer's results

Akande had earlier won his own polling unit for APC, but it was not enough to secure the entire local government

Governor Ademola Adeleke's Accord Party has taken Ila Local Government Area in Osun State, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the home ground of the party's founding chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

Results declared by the collation officer for the local government showed that the Accord Party won Ila LG with 16,211 votes. The APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, came second with 12,934 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished a distant third with only 259 votes.

Akande wins his polling unit but loses the LGA

Despite the overall result in Ila, Akande personally delivered his polling unit for the APC. At Polling Unit 12, Ward 4, in the Atogbade area of Ila-Orangun, the APC polled 181 votes against 121 for the Accord Party. The victory at unit level, however, was not enough to swing the wider local government in the party's favour.

The loss carries symbolic weight. Akande, a former Osun State governor, is widely regarded as one of the key figures in the founding of the APC and has historically held strong influence in Ila. Losing the local government to a rival party in what is considered his political heartland marks a notable moment in the ongoing contest between the APC and Adeleke's administration in the state.

Source: Legit.ng