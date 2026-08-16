Nigerian comedian DeeOne posted a video congratulating Governor Adeleke on his re-election victory and claimed he had counselled Davido and the Adeleke family on their campaign strategy

DeeOne had weeks earlier publicly challenged Davido to centre the campaign on the governor's achievements rather than celebrity influence, warning that fame alone could cost the election

The video attracted more than 140 replies, with many users accusing DeeOne of taking undeserved credit and calling out what they saw as a sharp reversal of his earlier position

Nigerian comedian DeeOne has found himself at the centre of fierce online criticism after posting a video on X on 16 August 2026, congratulating Osun State, Afrobeats superstar Davido, and the Adeleke family following Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election triumph.

In the video, DeeOne claimed he had personally advised Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on how to approach their campaign.

DeeOne speaks about Davido and Governor Ademola Adeleke after Adeleke secures re-election in the Osun governorship election. Photo: comediandeeone/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

The comedian said they listened to his counsel and stressed that success is not just about dancing.

He also used the moment to weigh in on the 2027 presidential race, telling Nigerians to expect a massive victory for President Bola Tinubu, pointing to what he described as "over 10 million" votes in the APC primary election as evidence.

DeeOne's reversal on Osun election draws heavy criticism

The reaction was swift and largely hostile. DeeOne's post gathered more than 140 replies from users who took issue with the comedian's claim that the campaign win could be attributed to his input.

What sharpened the criticism was the context.

Weeks before the election, DeeOne had publicly called on Davido to shift the campaign's focus towards Governor Adeleke's record in office, warning that leaning too heavily on celebrity appeal could backfire.

His move from cautioning the camp to claiming credit after the win was not lost on his audience.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, was declared the winner of the August 15 Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes.

He beat All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes.

Davido, the governor's nephew, had actively campaigned throughout the race and publicly celebrated the result online.

Watch DeeOne's video about Davido and Governor Adeleke that sparked backlash below:

Nigerians react to DeeOne's video

@kelvinqzu3 said:

"Now how will APC trust you Since you're 2 face man"

@Johnson71157472 said:

"Haba this one that was campaigning against Davido uncle? Some people are really shameless"

@Vera90159220136 said:

"Mugu don come… u no go congratulate am keh, u wey the pray make they lose una go learn new things, mugu"

@ladipo49872604 said:

"oga getat!!!!!!!! hold ur congratulations we no want am go ress I beg mumu"

@RichBillock said:

"Mumu DeeOne , you see why you will continue being a f00l because you are a mere man that wants to equate himself with God, e done clear for your eye like blue film,"

@emma2nice_01 said:

"You are just fooling yourself, your face shows how disappointed and sad you are because deep down you wanted them to loose. You come here to tell us they listened to your advice."

@Benny_ODHOMI said:

"Dee-One, you are a grifter. It has been more than 12 years since you claimed to be a comedian, yet you have never headlined a major comedy show. Don't you think it is about time you acquired a shekere and a talking drum and started trailing APC politicians around, showering them with accolades?"

DeeOne receives criticism after taking credit for advice he says helped Governor Ademola Adeleke win re-election in Osun State. Photo: comediandeeone/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him, as they shared their opinion about his remarks in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng