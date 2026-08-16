Morocco restricted Nigerian transit passengers from entering Casablanca after reports of fraudulent Schengen visas and passengers disappearing into the city

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu said some passengers deliberately book long layovers to qualify for hotel stays before attempting illegal entry into Europe

Nigeria is pressing Moroccan authorities to review actual abscondment data rather than applying broad restrictions to all Nigerian travellers

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Morocco has imposed tighter entry conditions on Nigerian passengers transiting through Casablanca, following a wave of fraudulent Schengen visa cases and reports of travellers vanishing into the city during stopovers.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed the development, saying it had received credible reports of Nigerian passengers presenting fake Schengen visa stamps at various transit airports and upon arrival in Europe.

Morocco tightens entry rules for Nigerians Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, said the counterfeit documents had grown increasingly sophisticated, making them harder for immigration officers and airline profiling staff to spot before passengers leave Nigeria.

How the Transit Scheme Works

According to Achimugu, a pattern had emerged in which passengers deliberately scheduled extended layovers in Casablanca to meet the threshold for complimentary hotel accommodation, only to use the opportunity to slip into the city, Punch reports.

He said:

"Some of such passengers, during transit in Casablanca, intentionally book long layovers to qualify them for hotel stay in the city. Once they enter the city, they disappear and try to find an illegal way into Europe."

Morocco's geographical closeness to Europe makes it a particularly attractive staging point for those seeking irregular entry into European countries, a point the Moroccan Mission raised when Nigerian authorities pressed for a less sweeping approach to the restrictions.

Nigeria Pushes Back on Blanket Restrictions

The NCAA has argued that the misconduct of a small number of travellers should not be used to penalise legitimate Nigerian passengers. Achimugu said Nigeria had formally asked Moroccan authorities to examine data on verified abscondment cases before extending restrictions to all Nigerian transit passengers.

He pointed to Ethiopia as a workable model, noting that Ethiopian Airlines transports eligible transit passengers between the airport and their hotels using controlled buses, limiting opportunities for passengers to go missing.

Morocco, however, maintains that its proximity to Europe creates a different risk environment compared to Addis Ababa.

Fake visa concerns have prompted Morocco to impose tougher transit measures on Nigerian passengers. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

On the commercial side, the Royal Air Maroc country manager has reportedly begun making representations to relevant Moroccan officials on behalf of affected Nigerian passengers, according to Achimugu, Leadership reports.

The NCAA has also put forward practical alternatives for Nigerians stuck with long layovers who cannot access the city, including placing additional rooms at airport hotels and opening airport lounges to affected passengers while they await their connecting flights.

Achimugu added that Nigerian travellers themselves share some responsibility for the situation, saying that actions by a few individuals were complicating diplomatic efforts to restore normal transit access for genuine passengers.

US announces visa rule changes from September 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.

The rule, unveiled on Thursday, July 16, scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas.

It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.

Source: Legit.ng