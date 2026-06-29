Borno State Police deploys personnel to Lassa after suspected terrorist attack on Government Day Secondary School

Attackers abducted students and food vendors during NECO examinations, shooting sporadically

Security forces engaged attackers, ongoing search operations aim to rescue victims and restore calm

The Borno State Police Command has deployed security personnel to Lassa community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area following an attack by suspected terrorists that led to the abduction of some students writing the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination.

The attackers reportedly stormed Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, on Monday morning, June 29, while the students were sitting for their examinations, shooting sporadically before taking away an unspecified number of students and some food vendors within the school premises.

Troops confront abductors following attack on students during exams. Photo credit: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson in Borno State, Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident, saying security forces engaged the attackers and prevented further abductions, Punch reported.

“Around 9 a.m. in the morning, ISWAP attacked Lassa Day Secondary School. They shot sporadically. An unspecified number of students have been abducted.

“Security forces confronted them. For now, we have an unspecified number of students who were abducted. The CP deployed the Area Commander in Askira/Uba. They are currently combing the bush,” Daso said.

Attackers reportedly arrived on motorcycles

A resident of the community and media aide to Adamawa State Governor, Solomon Kwamagar, said the attackers entered the area on motorcycles before moving to the school.

“Today is Lassa market day. I was informed that they came through the market on motorcycles and went to Government Day Secondary School, Lassa. They shot and killed one teacher and took away all the students who were in their classrooms,” he said.

Kwamagar added that efforts were ongoing to confirm the number of victims affected by the attack, The Cable reported.

A youth leader in Borno South, Samaila Kaigama, also alleged that the attackers wore military and forest guard uniforms during the operation.

“They killed one teacher from Chibok. They shot another, but not dead yet. They also kidnapped some students and women selling on the school premises. The numbers are not yet out,” he said.

Security authorities have continued search operations in the area as efforts intensify to rescue the abducted students and restore calm.

76 ISWAP commanders and soldiers surrender

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military announced another major success in its counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East, following the surrender of senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and dozens of fighters to troops.

The development was disclosed by the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), which said the surrender followed sustained military operations and intelligence-driven actions against terrorist groups.

Source: Legit.ng