Breaking: Results of Another Polling Unit in Osun Governorship Election Announced
- Accord Party's Ademola Adeleke secured votes at polling unit 13, ward 4, Osogbo local government area in the Osun governorship election
- INEC officials completed sorting and counting of ballots at the unit, with multiple parties on the ballot
- Correspondents on the ground report that several other polling units across the city have also concluded voting and are counting ballots
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Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has secured another polling unit in the ongoing Osun governorship election, with results declared at polling unit 13, ward 4, in Osogbo local government area.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed the voting exercise, sorting, and counting of ballots at the unit, producing results that placed the Accord Party candidate clearly ahead of his rivals.
Osogbo unit 13 results
The figures from polling unit 13, ward 4, Osogbo local government area are as follows:
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- Accord Party: 134
- APC: 75
- ADC: 4
- ADP: 1
- AAC: 1
- APGA: 1
Adeleke's Accord Party polled 134 votes at the unit, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in second with 75 votes. The remaining parties, ADC, ADP, AAC, and APGA, each received minimal support, collectively accounting for just 7 votes.
Counting continues across Osogbo
Legit.ng correspondents on the ground in Osogbo reported that the conclusion of voting at this unit is part of a wider trend, with many other polling units across the city having already wrapped up the exercise and now in the process of sorting and counting their own ballots.
The full picture of results from Osogbo local government area is expected to become clearer as collation progresses across the remaining units in the area.
Osun 2026: Peter Obi criticises Fadahunsi's outburst
Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election
Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State
The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng