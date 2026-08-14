Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire, Correctional Recruitment: New Development Emerges
- A press release falsely attributed to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo claimed the recruitment was deferred due to funding constraints
- The Ministry of Interior confirmed the fake document did not originate from its office, the minister, or the CDCFIB board
- Applicants were directed to rely only on information published through the Ministry's and CDCFIB's verified official platforms
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nigeria's Ministry of Interior has dismissed claims that the ongoing recruitment exercise into paramilitary agencies under its supervision has been pushed to 2027, describing the reports as entirely false.
The Ministry issued the denial on Thursday through a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, warning the public against accepting misinformation about the recruitment process.
Fake document traced to social media
At the centre of the controversy is a document circulating on social media and messaging platforms under the title "CDCFIB Recruitment Update," dated August 11, 2026. The release, which was falsely attributed to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, alleged that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment had been postponed until after the 2027 general elections because of funding constraints.
The Ministry said the document did not originate from the Ministry, the Minister's office, or the CDCFIB itself. It described the release as fake in its entirety and said the recruitment process remains active and ongoing.
Where applicants can get verified information
The Ministry advised members of the public and all applicants to disregard the circulating document completely. It directed them to rely only on updates published through the Ministry's official channels and the CDCFIB's verified platforms, including the official recruitment portal at cdcfib.gov.ng.
See the ministry's full statement on X here:
Minister gives update on recruitment portal's glitches
Legit.ng earlier reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has stepped into the nationwide complaints by the applicants who have been unable to access the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.
In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng