A press release falsely attributed to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo claimed the recruitment was deferred due to funding constraints

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the fake document did not originate from its office, the minister, or the CDCFIB board

Applicants were directed to rely only on information published through the Ministry's and CDCFIB's verified official platforms

Nigeria's Ministry of Interior has dismissed claims that the ongoing recruitment exercise into paramilitary agencies under its supervision has been pushed to 2027, describing the reports as entirely false.

The Ministry issued the denial on Thursday through a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, warning the public against accepting misinformation about the recruitment process.

Ministry of Interior denies postponing recruitment into CDCFIB Photo Credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Fake document traced to social media

At the centre of the controversy is a document circulating on social media and messaging platforms under the title "CDCFIB Recruitment Update," dated August 11, 2026. The release, which was falsely attributed to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, alleged that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment had been postponed until after the 2027 general elections because of funding constraints.

The Ministry said the document did not originate from the Ministry, the Minister's office, or the CDCFIB itself. It described the release as fake in its entirety and said the recruitment process remains active and ongoing.

Where applicants can get verified information

The Ministry advised members of the public and all applicants to disregard the circulating document completely. It directed them to rely only on updates published through the Ministry's official channels and the CDCFIB's verified platforms, including the official recruitment portal at cdcfib.gov.ng.

See the ministry's full statement on X here:

Minister gives update on recruitment portal's glitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has stepped into the nationwide complaints by the applicants who have been unable to access the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng