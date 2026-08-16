The Danish government has published the conditions under which people with disabilities and pensioners can bypass standard permanent residence requirements

Pensioners who meet certain supplementary conditions may qualify for permanent residence after as few as 4 years of legal stay in Denmark

The exemptions are tied to Denmark's international obligations, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The Danish government has revealed two categories of foreign nationals who do not have to meet all the standard conditions normally required to obtain a permanent residence permit in Denmark.

The guidance, published on the official Danish immigration portal for 2026, outlines separate exemption frameworks for people with disabilities and for pensioners, covering both work history and income requirements that typically apply to all applicants.

Denmark names two groups of foreigners exempt from permanent residence requirements. Photo Credit: SOPA Images, Raimund Linke

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Foreigners exempt from Danish PR conditions

1. People with disabilities

Foreigners who qualify as persons with disabilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities may be fully or partially exempted from one or more of the conditions required for permanent residency. Denmark's approach here is grounded in its international legal obligations, which the government says take precedence in determining which conditions may be waived.

The UN Convention defines persons with disabilities as those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments that, when combined with various social and environmental barriers, may prevent their full and equal participation in society.

2. Pensioners

Foreigners who have reached state pension age or who have been granted disability pension, senior pension, or early retirement are exempt from the standard requirement of having completed at least three years and six months of full-time employment within the preceding four years. They are also not required to be in active employment at the time a decision is made on their application.

Additionally, pensioners are exempt from two supplementary conditions: a work requirement covering at least four years within the past four years and six months, and an average annual taxable income of at least DKK 346,155.57 (roughly ₦77.6 million at current exchange rates) over the previous two years.

However, the length of legal residence required before a pensioner can apply for permanent residency depends on how many supplementary conditions they satisfy.

A pensioner who meets one of the remaining supplementary conditions, either active citizenship or a passed Danish 3 language test, must have lived legally in Denmark for at least eight years. A pensioner who satisfies both conditions can apply after just four years of legal residence.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had listed four conditions foreigners must satisfy to obtain permanent residency after just four years.

Getting Danish PR in just 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had explained how foreigners could achieve permanent residency in four years instead of eight years.

The Danish Immigration Service published the criteria on its official website, explaining that four supplementary requirements exist alongside the basic conditions for permanent residence.

Applicants who satisfy all four can have their waiting period reduced from eight years to four, as long as their legal stay in Denmark has been uninterrupted at the time the Immigration Service rules on their application.

Source: Legit.ng