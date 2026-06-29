The United Kingdom has rejected more than 1.34 million visa applications from Nigerians over the past 21 years, according to official figures from the UK Home Office

Despite the high number of refusals, Nigerians remained among the largest recipients of United Kingdom visas

Nigerians travel to the UK primarily in pursuit of better economic opportunities, quality education, and improved living standards

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - Amid the 'japa' wave in Nigeria, the United Kingdom (UK) reportedly rejected at least 1,344,595 visa applications from Nigerians between 2005 and the first quarter of 2026.

Legit.ng reports that 'japa', a Yoruba word meaning "to flee" or "to leave quickly," has become synonymous with the growing trend of Nigerians relocating abroad in search of better economic opportunities, improved living conditions, and career prospects.

UK Home Office data shows more than 1.3 million Nigerian visa applications were rejected between 2005 and early 2026. Photo credit: Nurphoto / Erics Photography

Source: Getty Images

According to official UK Home Office data cited by The Punch on Monday, June 29, 2026, Nigeria ranks second globally in total UK visa refusals, behind only India and ahead of countries such as China and Pakistan.

The data also shows that Nigerians accounted for 44.4% of all UK visa rejections involving African applicants during the period, according to The Sun.

Over the 21 years, the UK also granted 2,723,558 visas to Nigerians, making it the third-highest total issued to any nationality in the world, behind only India and China.

The data showed that Nigeria was the largest single recipient of UK entry clearance visas in Africa, ahead of South Africa (1,638,538) and Egypt (695,606).

In Africa, Nigeria topped the list of nationalities with the most UK visa rejections.

Of the 3,027,198 total UK visa refusals for all African nationalities over the period, Nigeria’s 1,344,595 constituted 44.4 per cent.

Ghana ranked second among African countries with 374,108 refusals at a 40.5 per cent rate, followed by Algeria (191,903 refusals at 41.7 per cent rate), Egypt (134,055 at 16.2 per cent rate), Zimbabwe (102,246 at 26 per cent rate), Morocco (93,722 at 22.2 per cent rate), Kenya (75,973 at 18.8 per cent rate), Uganda (64,759 at 34.9 per cent rate), South Africa (61,521 at 3.6 per cent rate), and Sudan (59,069 at 31 per cent rate).

Thousands of African visas rejected

Across all nationalities, the UK processed 60,063,475 visa applications between 2005 and Q1 2026, issuing 50,873,344 and refusing 8,829,638.

African applicants submitted 11,433,508 of those visa requests, making up nine per cent of the global total, yet received 3,027,198 refusals, representing 34.3 per cent of all UK rejections worldwide.

African nations accounted for nearly double the share of applications, yet generated only about half the volume of refusals.

UK maintains strict entry clearance rules

Nigeria alone submitted 35.7 per cent of all African applications and claimed 32.7 per cent of all UK visas issued to Africans.

The UK entry clearance visa system requires citizens of non-exempt countries, including Nigeria, to obtain formal permission before arrival.

Under the points-based immigration framework introduced in 2008 and expanded after Brexit, applicants must demonstrate financial solvency, genuine intent to visit, and sponsorship for work and study routes.

As the japa wave continues, several nations, including the UK, are allowing Africans to secure student and work visas that can lead to permanent residency. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Expert speaks on 'japa' syndrome

Driven by poor working conditions, inadequate pay, and systemic underdevelopment, health workers and academics are increasingly looking beyond Africa’s borders, not only to prosperous nations like the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia but also to middle-income countries on other continents out of desperation for better opportunities.

Each year, tens of thousands of Africans, especially Nigerians, flood foreign embassies, spending thousands of dollars on visa applications in pursuit of a better life.

The brain drain crisis is not new, but its intensity has surged in recent years.

To understand how the industry is adapting, Akeem Adesina, a telecom and digital infrastructure expert, offered a candid look at the challenges and opportunities arising from this talent drain.

In an interview with Guardian, Adesina said:

"To truly keep talents, a comprehensive approach is needed - one that includes competitive pay, clear career paths, meaningful projects, and an innovative culture.

"People stay in a job not just for money but also for the chance to make a difference, learn new skills, and influence important decisions."

Read more on travel visas:

‘Europeans are ‘japaing’ to Africa’ - Lecturer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a visiting scholar with Dalhousie University in Canada, urged Nigerians to start conversations around the economic opportunities on the African continent.

The scholar's comment comes amid concerns over the rising emigration of young Nigerians from the country in search of a better life abroad.

Elegbede, also a diaspora expert with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Germany, said Europeans are thronging into African countries.

Source: Legit.ng