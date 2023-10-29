Dr. Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a visiting scholar with the Dalhousie University in Canada, has urged Nigerians to start conversations around the economic opportunities on the African continent

Elegbede, also a diaspora expert with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Germany, said Europeans are thronging into African countries

The scholar's comment comes amid concerns over the rising emigration of young Nigerians from the country in search of a better life abroad, a trend popularly called 'Japa'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Alimosho, Lagos state - Dr. Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Lagos State University (LASU), has said while a lot of Africans are migrating overseas, “Europeans are coming in hordes to Africa”.

Elegbede urged Nigerians to “begin to have conversations around the economic opportunities in Africa”.

Dr. Elegbede says international migration from Europe to sub-Saharan African countries has grown. Photo credits: Elegbede Isa Olalekan Asiribo, Heathrow Airport

Source: Facebook

Lecturer talks up Africa's economic opportunities

The tutor spoke on Saturday, October 28, at the 2023 Alimosho Professional Day programme.

The event, tagged ‘Unlocking the Potentials in Gig and Circular Economy’, brought together thinkers, entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and fresh graduates in Lagos.

Dr. Elegbede said:

"I spent a lot of time traveling, and I have noticed that more Africans are leaving Africa for Europe while Europeans are coming in hordes to Africa. What is going on?

"We need to begin to have conversations around the economic opportunities in Africa.”

IMF approves "Japa" as catalyst for investments

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged the federal government of Nigeria to take advantage of the brain drain issue in the country.

Speaking on the subject, Abebe Selassie, the Director of the Africa Department of the IMF, said that the Nigerian government must begin to look at the positive side of the trend, which has sparked the widely popular "Japa syndrome".

Nigerian students' population in UK universities

Legit.ng also reported the latest official data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), which revealed that the population of Nigerian students studying in the UK reached an all-time high of 44,195 for the academic year 2021/2022.

This represents a significant increase from the previous year's 21,305 students.

"Start applying for US visa": Prophet Boma

In another related news, Legit.ng reported the prophecy by Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma that the United States of America (USA) wgive "Nigerians a lot of visas”.

Prophet Boma stated that the US will “bypass” several visa appointment wait times for Nigerians".

Source: Legit.ng