APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji issued a statement following the conclusion of the Osun governorship election

Oyebamiji said violence against APC members and supporters had worsened in the 24 hours after the election

He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and stop the attacks without delay

Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Osun election, has raised an alarm over what he described as a growing wave of violence targeting APC members and supporters in the days following the poll.

In a statement addressed to APC members, leaders, and supporters across the state, Oyebamiji said that attacks which began before the election had intensified significantly within the 24 hours after results were declared.

Bola Oyebamiji has called for immediate police intervention. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to step in and bring the situation under control immediately.

Oyebamiji accepts election outcome

While expressing concern over the security situation, Oyebamiji said he respects the position of the electoral umpire and fully backs his party's ongoing review of the election outcome.

He did not contest the result publicly but encouraged supporters to remain calm and go about their daily activities without retaliation.

"Although we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election," Oyebamiji wrote in the statement.

He thanked voters, volunteers, and party members across the state for their support and described the campaign as one he remained proud of, adding that the values his team championed during the contest would continue to guide their work in Osun.

Call for peace and vigilance

Oyebamiji urged APC members and supporters to stay engaged in their communities and remain peaceful in the post-election period. At the same time, he directed a clear message at the Osun State Government, asking it to take note of what he described as an escalating pattern of hostility directed at opposition members.

"I urge the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and arrest this ugly trend without delay," he said.

Oyebamiji, who holds the traditional title of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji and carries the credentials of FCIB, MBA, framed his concession as a pause rather than an end, saying that work for the development of Osun would continue regardless of the election result.

Osun: APC announces next action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State said it will pursue every legal avenue available to it following Saturday's governorship election, which ended in a victory for the incumbent.

In a statement released on Sunday in Osogbo, the party's Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the APC leadership was still reviewing the election results and would seek professional advice from its legal team before announcing a definitive course of action.

Source: Legit.ng