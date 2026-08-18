Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Nigerians plan to use the 2027 election to express their anger at the government

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader claimed that presidential aides are deceiving President Tinubu that all is well while only seeking personal gain

Primate Ayodele cautioned that a coalition of Atiku and other opposition figures could unseat Tinubu if the president fails to act

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, saying the president must urgently address the grievances of Nigerians or risk losing the 2027 elections.

The warning came in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu over Nigerians’ grievances ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said Nigerians are deeply unhappy with the current administration and are ready to express that frustration at the polls. He pointed out that many of those closest to Tinubu are giving him a false picture of the situation on the ground, motivated not by loyalty but by access to government resources.

"Tinubu is very desperate; he has not done what Nigerians want, and people surrounding him are deceiving him; they only want to eat his money. Most of the people that dropped from the party will work against Tinubu's victory, and he can lose the election if he isn't careful."

Opposition coalition poses major threat

The clergyman also warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not prepared for the scale of tension the 2027 election is likely to generate. He described the vote as potentially violent and said a united opposition front could prove decisive against the president.

"INEC isn't prepared for what the election is going to bring out; the election will be brutal and bloody, there will be several crises in the election. The coalition of Atiku and others can take Tinubu out of office regardless of those he has with him."

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu over the 2027 elections, the ruling APC, and purported potential voter resistance. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele further advised the president against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the vote, saying such efforts would be met with strong resistance from the Nigerian public. He said no strategy outside of genuinely winning voter support was likely to succeed.

"All the plans to rig will be resisted by Nigerians, and mind you, the election is going to be tough, and don't expect it to be free and fair. People will show that they are desperate, and people will show they don't want APC. The party needs to pacify Nigerians; otherwise, all the magic will not work."

Furthermore, the cleric alleged that party members who failed to secure tickets within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely turn against the president, thinning the support he may have counted on heading into the election cycle.

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate reached a point where INEC had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng