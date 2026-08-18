'He Can Lose 2027 Election': Primate Ayodele Sends Warning Message to Tinubu in New Message
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Nigerians plan to use the 2027 election to express their anger at the government
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader claimed that presidential aides are deceiving President Tinubu that all is well while only seeking personal gain
- Primate Ayodele cautioned that a coalition of Atiku and other opposition figures could unseat Tinubu if the president fails to act
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, saying the president must urgently address the grievances of Nigerians or risk losing the 2027 elections.
The warning came in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.
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Ayodele said Nigerians are deeply unhappy with the current administration and are ready to express that frustration at the polls. He pointed out that many of those closest to Tinubu are giving him a false picture of the situation on the ground, motivated not by loyalty but by access to government resources.
"Tinubu is very desperate; he has not done what Nigerians want, and people surrounding him are deceiving him; they only want to eat his money. Most of the people that dropped from the party will work against Tinubu's victory, and he can lose the election if he isn't careful."
Opposition coalition poses major threat
The clergyman also warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not prepared for the scale of tension the 2027 election is likely to generate. He described the vote as potentially violent and said a united opposition front could prove decisive against the president.
"INEC isn't prepared for what the election is going to bring out; the election will be brutal and bloody, there will be several crises in the election. The coalition of Atiku and others can take Tinubu out of office regardless of those he has with him."
Ayodele further advised the president against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the vote, saying such efforts would be met with strong resistance from the Nigerian public. He said no strategy outside of genuinely winning voter support was likely to succeed.
"All the plans to rig will be resisted by Nigerians, and mind you, the election is going to be tough, and don't expect it to be free and fair. People will show that they are desperate, and people will show they don't want APC. The party needs to pacify Nigerians; otherwise, all the magic will not work."
Furthermore, the cleric alleged that party members who failed to secure tickets within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely turn against the president, thinning the support he may have counted on heading into the election cycle.
Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on 3 people who can sack Tinubu
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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
The political climate reached a point where INEC had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.