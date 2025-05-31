Japa: Nigerians to Benefit as France Announces Over 80 In-demand Jobs, List Emerges
- A new report from the French think tank Terra Nova warned that the country will need to recruit between 250,000 and 310,000 foreign workers each year by 2040 to meet growing labor market demands
- France is facing a growing labour shortage, with thousands of foreign workers needed annually to sustain economic growth
- France has now published a revised list of labour shortage occupations, potentially opening the door to legal residency for thousands of undocumented migrants already employed in those fields
Paris, France - Amid the 'japa' wave in Nigeria, France has unveiled an updated list of more than 80 jobs now open to foreign nationals — including Nigerians.
Legit.ng reports that "japa" is a Yoruba word meaning "to run away." That is what many Nigerian youths are doing in the search for greener pastures and better job opportunities.
As reported by Vanguard on Friday, May 30, the new development in France is part of a streamlined immigration process designed to attract skilled workers and regularise undocumented migrants who are already contributing to the European nation's economy.
The revised framework streamlines the legalisation process for thousands of undocumented workers in France, while also facilitating the acquisition of employment for qualified professionals and legal residency from abroad.
According to data from the European Employment Services (EURES), foreign nationals from non-EU countries, including Nigeria, made up 10.5 percent of France’s active workforce in 2023. Yet, a report from French think-tank Terra Nova forecasts that between 250,000 and 310,000 foreign workers will be needed by 2025 to meet growing labour market demands.
Despite welcoming more than 331,000 immigrants in 2022, France still faces major workforce shortages across various sectors, a challenge compounded by an aging population and low birth rates.
Due to this, policymakers now view labour migration as a necessary tool for sustaining the country’s economic growth.
Easier route to legal status
The updated shortage occupation list benefits both new foreign applicants and undocumented workers already employed in eligible fields.
By offering a fast-tracked work permit process, the government aims to help these individuals transition from irregular to legal employment, enabling quicker access to legal protections and residency permits.
Key sectors targeted include:
Home support and healthcare
Nurses, physiotherapists, doctors, caregivers, early childhood educators and veterinary surgeons.
Construction and building
Engineers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, welders, masons, and site supervisors.
Forestry and agriculture
Farm workers, horticulturalists, vineyard workers, forestry specialists and livestock farmers.
Skilled and technical trades
Refrigeration technicians, automotive repairers, lift installers, cement plant technicians, and glass processors.
Manufacturing and Industry
Industrial mechanics, machine operators, metal workers, maintenance technicians, and sheet metal fabricators.
IT and digital technology
Software developers, cybersecurity experts, data analysts, AI professionals, IT project managers and network engineers.
Transport and logistics
HGV and bus drivers, logistics operators, packaging staff, and tram drivers.
Hospitality and food services
Chefs, bakers, hotel staff, restaurant servers, butchers, pastry chefs, fishmongers.
