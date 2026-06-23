Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi entered the United States on a student visa in 2007 but remained in the country after discontinuing his studies

US immigration authorities said Ajayi accumulated convictions for offences including domestic violence, trespassing, intimidation and obstruction

ICE confirmed that Ajayi was scheduled for removal from the United States as part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting undocumented immigrants

Nigerian national Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi is set to be removed from the United States following immigration enforcement action by U.S. authorities after years of remaining in the country unlawfully.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ajayi entered the United States in 2007 on a student visa. Authorities said he later discontinued his studies but did not leave the country after his permission to remain expired.

Nigerian national Ayodeji Ajayi was set for deportation. Photo: ICE

Source: Twitter

Why is Ajayi facing deportation?

During his time in the United States, Ajayi accumulated a criminal record that included convictions for domestic violence, trespassing, intimidation and obstruction, ICE stated.

In a post on X, the agency also listed a number of serious charges in his history, including kidnapping, r_pe and family neglect. Details regarding the outcome of those charges were not immediately provided in the statement.

ICE said the removal forms part of ongoing efforts by the administration to target non-citizens with criminal records who are living in the country without legal status.

What did U.S. authorities say?

Announcing the development, the agency linked the impending deportation to the White House's immigration enforcement agenda.

"Thanks to @POTUS’ commitment to getting criminal illegal aliens out of this country, Ajayi will be leaving the United States shortly," ICE said in a post on social media.

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Source: Legit.ng