Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winners of the Round of 32 fixtures at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

2025 UEFA Nations League champions Portugal, defending champions Argentina and England are among the favourites to progress to the next round

Africa has nine representatives in the knockout stage, with Tunisia the only African nation to miss out on qualification after being eliminated in the group stage

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the favourites to progress through the newly introduced Round of 32 and ultimately win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The expanded 48-team tournament has now been reduced to 32 teams following an entertaining group stage filled with goals, dramatic moments and standout individual performances.

African nations will be hoping to build on Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup, with several teams still in contention for a place in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Who will progress to the Round of 16?

According to Opta's latest simulations, defending champions Argentina and England are among the strongest favourites to advance from the Round of 32.

Argentina have been given an 86.17% chance of progressing, while England's qualification probability stands at 83.57%.

France are close behind with an 81.58% chance of reaching the Round of 16, followed by Spain (79.02%) and co-hosts the United States (78.42%).

Among the African representatives, Egypt have the highest probability of progressing with 54.08%, followed by Senegal (43.30%), Morocco (39.03%), Ghana (34.38%), South Africa (32.30%), Ivory Coast (31.46%), DR Congo (16.43%) and Cape Verde (13.83%).

Who will win the 2026 World Cup?

Opta's simulations currently identify France as the leading favourites to lift the trophy, giving Les Bleus an 18.58% chance of becoming world champions.

The French have enjoyed a flawless campaign so far, defeating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1 to finish top of their group, per Al Jazeera.

Didier Deschamps' men will face Sweden in the Round of 32 and could meet Germany in the Round of 16 before a potential quarter-final against either the Netherlands or Morocco.

Defending champions Argentina are second favourites with a 16.00% chance of retaining their title. Lionel Messi has been central to their campaign, scoring six goals in the tournament so far. La Albiceleste will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

Supercomputer predicts countries that will win Round of 32 matches, including Ghana. Photo by: Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Spain are third in the outright predictions with a 12.56% chance of winning their second World Cup title after recovering from an opening goalless draw with Cape Verde to beat Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

La Roja will take on Austria in the Round of 32, with a potential showdown against Portugal awaiting in the next round.

England are fourth favourites with a 9.62% chance of winning the tournament, followed by Brazil (6.66%), the Netherlands (5.29%) and Portugal (4.98%), led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Supercomputer backs Croatia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta supercomputer has tipped 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia as favourites to defeat Ghana in the decisive Group L clash.

Zlatko Dalic's side emerged victorious in 56.3% of outcomes, making Croatia the clear favourites to end the group stage with all three points.

Source: Legit.ng