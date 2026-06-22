US offers premium visa interview service for Nigerians, securing appointments in 10 days for $750

Visa applicants currently face an average 11.5-month wait at the US Embassy in Abuja

Questions arise over which embassies will offer the new expedited service amid immigration policy concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has introduced a new premium visa interview service that allows Nigerians and other foreign travellers seeking business or tourism visas to secure interview appointments within 10 business days for an additional fee of $750.

The new initiative, announced by the US State Department in a notice published in the Federal Register on June 9, is designed as an optional expedited service for applicants seeking B1/B2 visas.

The US government announces a special fee to fast-track visa interviews for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

According to a report by TheCable, the premium option will operate only at selected US embassies and consulates, although officials have yet to disclose the locations that will participate.

The move comes at a time when visa applicants around the world, particularly in Africa, continue to grapple with long wait times and stricter immigration policies introduced under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Relief for urgent travellers, but at a price

For many Nigerians seeking urgent travel opportunities, the new service could offer a much-needed alternative to months-long waiting periods.

Currently, the average wait time for a B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy in Abuja stands at approximately 11.5 months, making it difficult for applicants with pressing business engagements, family emergencies, conferences or last-minute travel plans.

Under the new arrangement, applicants can pay the regular visa application fee of $185 and choose the optional $750 premium service to secure an interview within a shorter timeframe.

However, the US State Department stressed that paying the expedited fee does not guarantee visa approval. Applicants will still be required to meet all eligibility requirements and pass the standard visa screening process.

Growing restrictions on African travellers

The premium visa option arrives amid growing scrutiny of immigration policies affecting African nationals.

Some travellers from African countries, including Nigeria, already face the possibility of paying visa bonds of up to $15,000 as part of B1/B2 visa applications under measures aimed at reducing visa overstays and curbing irregular migration.

In addition, African countries make up a significant share of nations currently affected by partial US travel restrictions, creating additional hurdles for many prospective travellers.

These policies have contributed to mounting frustrations among applicants who face lengthy delays and uncertainty while trying to secure appointments.

Uncertainty over embassy participation

While the new fast-track option may provide relief to applicants willing to pay extra, questions remain about its implementation.

The State Department has not revealed which diplomatic missions will offer the service or when it will become fully operational across participating locations.

Donald Trump's government announces a premium fee to fast-track visas for Nigerians. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The announcement also comes amid reports that the number of US embassies and consulates actively processing visa applications across Africa could be significantly reduced, potentially limiting access to consular services in several countries.

For many Nigerians hoping to visit the United States, the new premium service presents a choice: pay substantially more for speed or continue waiting in increasingly long queues.

Japan announces 400% visa fee raise for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Japan's significant increase in visa fees for foreigners marked the first revision since 1978. With single-entry visas soaring from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000, the decision aims to address soaring inflation and the rising costs of managing a foreign population that reached a record 4.13 million in 2025.

This unprecedented change raises concerns among prospective visitors, particularly as Japan attempts to balance economic realities with its goals for inbound tourism.

As foreign nationals weigh their options, the impact of these new fees could reshape the landscape of international travel to Japan.

Source: Legit.ng