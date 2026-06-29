South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned that anti-migrant groups have no full authority to order undocumented foreigners to leave the country

Ramaphosa’s remarks come as fearful Nigerians continue to camp outside their country's consulate in South Africa, seeking assistance ahead of the threatened anti-migrant protests

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa damaged the country's international reputation and relations, according to many observers in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Cape Town, South Africa - Amid xenophobia, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, on Monday morning, June 29, told his disgruntled compatriots that their grievance against certain Africans "cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums."

Ramaphosa's statement may come across as a significant intervention amid a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.

Cyril Ramaphosa urges calm as xenophobia tensions rise ahead of the June 30 deadline. Photo credit: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that recent intimidations in South Africa are not the first against immigrants in the Rainbow Nation.

Episodes of xenophobic violence, often directed primarily at nationals from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and other African countries, have been reported throughout the post-apartheid period, with severe outbreaks recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019.

African governments have taken steps, with Nigeria and Ghana summoning South African envoys following attacks on their nationals.

A June 30, 2026, deadline has been set by activists demanding that 'undocumented' migrants leave South Africa, Al Jazeera noted.

The current unrest has grown out of campaigns against undocumented migrants led by groups including the March and March movement and Operation Dudula, whose name in Zulu roughly translates as “push back” or “force out.”

Operation Dudula has targeted foreign-owned businesses, stopped people in the streets to check identification documents and sought to block foreign nationals from accessing public hospitals.

Another leading figure is Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known as “Phakel’umthakathi.” With more than 1.7 million Facebook followers, he has mobilised demonstrations featuring men dressed in traditional Zulu warrior regalia and told CNN he was the architect of the June 30 deadline.

Ramaphosa promises immigration system overhaul

But in an official statement on Monday morning, June 29, President Ramaphosa cautioned that the exercise of rights by any citizen "must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law."

Highlighting steps his government has been taking to address the concerns of the anti-immigrants, Ramaphosa said:

"Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform. We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control.

"We also recognise that where our systems have failed, they must be corrected. Where corruption has enabled illegal immigration, those responsible must be held accountable. Where enforcement has been inadequate, it must improve."

First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa warns against xenophobic violence

Warning against violence, the South African leader said via a post on X:

"Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course. We must reject the idea that acts of violence or intimidation are justified on the basis of a grievance, for political reasons, or because those who commit such acts claim they were somehow provoked.

"Some foreign nationals who live in South Africa are here lawfully. They work, study, raise families, invest in our economy and contribute positively to our society. They too are entitled to the protection of our laws and our Constitution.

"We welcome the assurances by some of the organisers of the planned protests that they stand against violence on the part of their supporters. They will be held to this undertaking, because no cause, no matter how legitimate, will be an excuse to shift responsibility for violent acts."

Ramaphosa's full statement can be read here.

Read more on xenophobia:

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng