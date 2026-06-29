Breaking: South African President Speaks as June 30 Deadline Looms Amid Xenophobia Tensions
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned that anti-migrant groups have no full authority to order undocumented foreigners to leave the country
- Ramaphosa’s remarks come as fearful Nigerians continue to camp outside their country's consulate in South Africa, seeking assistance ahead of the threatened anti-migrant protests
- Xenophobic attacks in South Africa damaged the country's international reputation and relations, according to many observers in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.
Cape Town, South Africa - Amid xenophobia, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, on Monday morning, June 29, told his disgruntled compatriots that their grievance against certain Africans "cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums."
Ramaphosa's statement may come across as a significant intervention amid a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.
Legit.ng reports that recent intimidations in South Africa are not the first against immigrants in the Rainbow Nation.
Episodes of xenophobic violence, often directed primarily at nationals from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and other African countries, have been reported throughout the post-apartheid period, with severe outbreaks recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019.
African governments have taken steps, with Nigeria and Ghana summoning South African envoys following attacks on their nationals.
A June 30, 2026, deadline has been set by activists demanding that 'undocumented' migrants leave South Africa, Al Jazeera noted.
The current unrest has grown out of campaigns against undocumented migrants led by groups including the March and March movement and Operation Dudula, whose name in Zulu roughly translates as “push back” or “force out.”
Operation Dudula has targeted foreign-owned businesses, stopped people in the streets to check identification documents and sought to block foreign nationals from accessing public hospitals.
Another leading figure is Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known as “Phakel’umthakathi.” With more than 1.7 million Facebook followers, he has mobilised demonstrations featuring men dressed in traditional Zulu warrior regalia and told CNN he was the architect of the June 30 deadline.
Ramaphosa promises immigration system overhaul
But in an official statement on Monday morning, June 29, President Ramaphosa cautioned that the exercise of rights by any citizen "must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law."
Highlighting steps his government has been taking to address the concerns of the anti-immigrants, Ramaphosa said:
"Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform. We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control.
"We also recognise that where our systems have failed, they must be corrected. Where corruption has enabled illegal immigration, those responsible must be held accountable. Where enforcement has been inadequate, it must improve."
Ramaphosa warns against xenophobic violence
Warning against violence, the South African leader said via a post on X:
"Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course. We must reject the idea that acts of violence or intimidation are justified on the basis of a grievance, for political reasons, or because those who commit such acts claim they were somehow provoked.
"Some foreign nationals who live in South Africa are here lawfully. They work, study, raise families, invest in our economy and contribute positively to our society. They too are entitled to the protection of our laws and our Constitution.
"We welcome the assurances by some of the organisers of the planned protests that they stand against violence on the part of their supporters. They will be held to this undertaking, because no cause, no matter how legitimate, will be an excuse to shift responsibility for violent acts."
Ramaphosa's full statement can be read here.
Read more on xenophobia:
- Xenophobia: Peter Obi laments worsening plight of Nigerians abroad as many reject return from South Africa
- Hunger, hustle, and hate behind South Africa’s attacks on Nigerians
Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.
The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.