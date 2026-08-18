The UAE recorded one of the biggest long-term gains, adding more than 150 visa-free destinations over two decades

Kosovo, India and Oman were among countries that recorded notable improvements in passport mobility in recent years

New visa-waiver agreements and stronger diplomatic ties were identified as major drivers of the improved passport access

Passport strength can change significantly when countries secure new visa-waiver agreements, improve diplomatic relations or gain greater access to key international destinations. Recent passport rankings show that several countries have recorded notable gains in global mobility, although the scale of improvement varies depending on the index used.

Based on recent Henley Passport Index and Arton Capital Passport Index data, these are nine countries that have recorded notable improvements in passport access or mobility in recent years.

The UAE recorded one of the strongest long-term improvements in global passport access. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

1. United Arab Emirates

The UAE has recorded one of the most remarkable improvements in passport strength globally. Henley said the Emirati passport had added 153 visa-free destinations over two decades, rising from the middle of the rankings to join Japan and South Korea in second place in the July 2026 index, with access to 188 destinations.

The UAE has attributed much of its progress to sustained diplomatic engagement, visa agreements and wider international partnerships. Its mobility gains have continued in 2026, with the country also securing a visa-waiver agreement with Papua New Guinea.

2. Kosovo

Kosovo has made one of the strongest long-term climbs among European passports.

Henley reported that Kosovo had risen 38 places since 2016, moving from 97th to 59th and adding access to 43 destinations without a prior visa over that period. The improvement followed increased European mobility for Kosovo citizens, particularly after the introduction of visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

The country's passport remains below the world's strongest, but the pace of improvement has been significant compared with its earlier position.

3. India

India has also recorded a notable improvement in recent passport rankings.

India has recorded steady gains in passport access through increased diplomatic engagement. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Henley's 2025 data showed India climbing eight places in six months, from 85th to 77th, after gaining access to additional destinations. The organisation attributed the wider trend to continuing diplomatic engagement and visa liberalisation. (Henley & Partners)

The 2026 ranking places India at 80th with access to 55 destinations, according to Henley's current ranking data. (Henley & Partners)

4. Oman

Oman has recorded gradual improvements in passport mobility, helped in part by new bilateral agreements.

Oman has expanded its travel access through new bilateral visa agreements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Omani passport currently ranks 58th in Henley's 2026 ranking, with access to 85 destinations without a prior visa.

One significant development came through China's visa-waiver arrangement covering Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Oman also introduced a reciprocal visa exemption with Russia for short-term visits, strengthening its travel options.

5. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's passport has also gained from a wider diplomatic push under the country's Vision 2030 strategy.

The current Henley ranking places Saudi Arabia at 53rd with access to 88 destinations, while the Passport Index gives the Saudi passport a mobility score of 102. (Henley & Partners)

Saudi citizens have also benefited from China's decision to extend visa-free access to citizens of several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia.

6. Bahrain

Bahrain has benefited from the wider expansion of Gulf mobility agreements, including China's visa-waiver arrangements.

The Bahraini passport currently ranks 56th in Henley's 2026 ranking with access to 88 destinations. Passport Index places it at a mobility score of 99. (Henley & Partners)

While its recent gains have not been as dramatic as the UAE's, Bahrain remains part of a wider Gulf trend in which diplomatic agreements are opening additional international travel options.

7. Hong Kong

Hong Kong's passport has also experienced a notable rise in some global mobility assessments.

Passport access is influenced by a combination of bilateral visa agreements and changes in entry arrangements. Hong Kong's strong international commercial links have helped sustain a relatively high level of travel access compared with many Asian passports.

Its position has also benefited from continued access to destinations through visa-free arrangements, although the exact ranking varies between passport indices.

8. Philippines

The Philippines has recorded a measurable improvement in mobility access, particularly in the number of destinations available through visa-free entry, visa on arrival or electronic travel authorisation.

Passport Index currently records the Philippine passport with a mobility score of 79, placing it 61st in its 2026 Global Passport Power Rank.

The country's foreign policy has continued to pursue additional reciprocal visa arrangements, giving Filipino travellers more options across Asia and other regions.

9. Pakistan

Pakistan remains near the bottom of global passport rankings, but its recent trajectory has shown some improvement.

Henley's current 2026 ranking places Pakistan at 100th, with access to 30 destinations without a prior visa.

The improvement is modest compared with the gains recorded by countries such as the UAE and Kosovo, but it represents a reversal of the longer period of stagnation that has characterised the Pakistani passport.

What Is Driving the Improvements?

The biggest factor behind passport gains is diplomatic engagement. New visa-waiver agreements can immediately add destinations to a country's mobility score, while regional arrangements can allow several countries to benefit from one agreement.

The Gulf provides a clear example. Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain have all benefited from wider visa liberalisation with China, while the UAE has pursued its own extensive network of bilateral agreements.

Passport rankings should also be read with care because Henley and Arton Capital use different methodologies and can produce different rankings or mobility scores. Henley, for example, measures destinations accessible without a prior visa across 227 travel destinations and updates its index regularly.

Nigeria passport moves up in global ranking

Recall that Nigeria’s passport ranking globally has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, allowing visa-free travel to 44 countries.

According to the rankings, African peers like Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa maintain stronger rankings.

Despite the improvement, restrictive entry requirements in Europe, North America, and Asia continue to limit Nigerians’ global travel.

Source: Legit.ng