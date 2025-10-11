A lady, who knew the late officer allegedly set ablaze by his wife, emotionally mourned him online

A lady who knew Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife, asked two deep questions about his death.

It was reported that the officer and his wife had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Lady asked 2 questions about Haruna’s death

On her Facebook page, Edelquinn C. Akighir mourned Haruna and shared how she felt after hearing of his death.

She also asked two questions concerning what may have led to his death.

Her post read:

“Haruna Samson I really don't know how to feel about your demise, I am not comfortable with how you became popular, I don't know why things turned out this way,... Sam, you just started writing a beautiful life story. What happened? What went wrong? I don't know what to say.

“Chai, it hurt really deep that you are no more. May God grant your family, friends and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May your soul find eternal peace, and may the pain of your absence slowly heal with time. Farewell, Samson, your memories linger on.”

What led to Lt Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna and his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

Reactions as friend mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Omosigho Gabriel said:

"Hope no be our Odogbo Cantonment guy? Oh God of mercy, Great lost... Na when him come die him come dey popular.... May God console the family."

Benard Anthony said:

"This should be Samson Haruna from our Barracks in Ibadan na. when I saw it on Arise news today I felt bad. Hannah Harunas brother?"

Able Abel Oshoke said:

"Rest on little gallant brother, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We don't know what and how it happened but God knows best. A sad one to the OBB association."

Mary Benard

"Jesus!!!! Death oh death!!!! I remember funny Samson back then,oh my his soul rest in peace."

