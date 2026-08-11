ASUU's national executive council directed about 20 state universities to issue a 14-day ultimatum before proceeding on indefinite strike

The union cited haphazard implementation of the 2025 FG-ASUU agreement and the federal government's slow release of subvention funds

Only about 10 state universities have fully implemented the renegotiated agreement, leaving over 57 others yet to comply

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ordered around 20 state universities to proceed on an indefinite strike within the next two weeks, citing the failure of state and federal governments to properly carry out the 2025 renegotiated agreement signed with the union.

ASUU President Christopher Piwuna disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 11, 2026, saying the directive came out of the union's national executive council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Abuja on August 8 and 9, 2026, TheCable reports.

ASUU directed about 20 state universities to issue 14-day ultimatums to their state governments. Photo drtunjialausa/x

Source: Twitter

Why ASUU Is Threatening Another Strike

The federal government had signed a renegotiated agreement with ASUU on January 14, 2026, ending a near 16-year stalemate over welfare conditions for university lecturers.

The deal, reached after negotiations concluded in December 2025, covers payments such as the consolidated academic tools allowance (CATA), earned academic allowance (EAA), and a professorial allowance aimed at improving conditions for teaching staff.

However, months after the signing, frustration has grown over how the agreement is being carried out. Reports show only about 10 state universities have fully met their obligations under the deal, while more than 57 others are yet to do so.

Piwuna said the NEC was concerned by what it described as the "haphazard implementation" of the agreement and the "lackadaisical attitude" of the federal government in releasing the funds needed to make the deal work.

"NEC discussed the state of the struggle and noted that a significant milestone had been reached signing the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement, but frowned at the haphazard implementation and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government in the release of subvention to fully actualise the implementation of the said 2025 Agreement," Piwuna said.

Full List of Affected Universities

The NEC directed the affected institutions to first issue a formal 14-day ultimatum to their respective state governments before beginning the strike.

The 20 universities named include Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; Gombe State University; Plateau State University, Bokkos; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba; Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Abia State University, Uturu; and University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa.

Also named are Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo; Kaduna State University; Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Northwest University, Kano; Enugu State University of Science and Technology; Imo State University; Niger Delta University; University of Africa, Toru-Orua; Bayelsa Medical University; and Taraba State University, Jalingo.

Students in these institutions now face the prospect of fresh academic disruptions if their state governments fail to act within the two-week window set by ASUU.

FG reaches landmark agreement with ASUU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian federal government has concluded a major agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of a renewed effort to reposition Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The pact, reached after sustained engagement between both sides, is designed to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and promote long-term development across public universities.

Source: Legit.ng