A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed a date that could shape the next phase of the search for answers in Mohbad’s death

An NGO pushing for a fresh police investigation insisted key questions remain unresolved nearly three years later

The latest court proceedings have reignited conversations among fans still seeking clarity over the singer’s final moments

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set September 29 for judgment in a suit seeking a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the passing of singer Mohbad.

During proceedings on Thursday, June 25, Justice James Omotosho fixed September 29 for judgment after hearing submissions from Chief Tunde Falola, counsel representing the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation.

The organisation had approached the court, asking it to compel the Nigeria Police Force to reopen investigations into the singer’s death.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set September 29 for judgment in a suit over the passing of singer Mohbad. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Notably, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, who were listed as respondents, were not represented during the hearing.

With no opposition arguments presented in court, Falola adopted all processes filed on behalf of the foundation and urged the court to grant the reliefs sought.

The foundation argued that the previous police investigation did not adequately address several critical issues surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Speaking after the hearing, Falola explained that the organisation remains dissatisfied with the outcome of earlier investigations.

According to him, there are still important leads and unanswered questions that deserve further scrutiny.

He stated:

"The circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious and deserve public attention. As a human rights organisation seeking justice, we believe the police should reopen the investigation."

The lawyer added that the suit is aimed at compelling law enforcement authorities to revisit the case through a fresh and more comprehensive investigation.

The court also considered an application filed by one Samson Obaboye, who sought to be joined in the suit.

Obaboye told the court that he supported calls for transparency, accountability, and justice in the matter and wished to present relevant facts.

However, Justice Omotosho dismissed the application, ruling that the applicant failed to demonstrate sufficient legal interest to justify his inclusion in the case.

The ruling meant the focus remained on the main application seeking a fresh probe.

Mohbad's widower sues TikToker

Meanwhile, Mohbad's widower, Wunmi Aloba, has taken a TikToker, Oladimeji Hammed, aka Immunizer, to court over alleged defamation.

Immunizer had been making videos about Wunmi amid her ongoing legal dispute with her father-in-law over the paternity of her son, Liam.

In one of the videos, he allegedly claimed that Wunmi was planning to flee the country amid the controversy surrounding the quest for justice for the late singer.

An NGO pushing for a fresh police investigation insists key questions remain unresolved nearly three years later. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng