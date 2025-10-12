A friend of the officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife emotionally mourned him online

A lady, Nanlop Audu, mourned her friend, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

On her Facebook page, Nanlop Audu described her relationship with the officer, and opened up about a gift she had wanted to give him.

She wrote in her post:

“If only I Could Turn Back Time. I’m so pained right now. My heart feels heavy with regret. I never imagined I would be writing about you in the past tense. You were more than a friend — you were light, laughter, and presence.

“I remember I had a gift for you after the Angels and Mortals game. I held onto it, thinking I’d give it to you soon. I thought time was on my side. I thought distance was only a pause. But now… you’re gone.

“I keep staring at that gift, untouched, and it hurts to know I’ll never see your smile receiving it. I wish I could turn back the hands of time to call you more often, to tell you how much your friendship meant, to not let distance or delay take moments away.

“Now I’m left with memories, and a gift I can’t give. Rest well, my dear friend. Your absence is loud, but your memory will always stay in my heart. Rest on uncle soja I always call you.”

