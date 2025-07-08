Rivers Police arrest Uniport student Cynthia Chukwundah for allegedly setting her lover, Sunny Amadi, on fire during a domestic dispute in Choba

The 32-year-old victim died from severe burns at UPTH; Chukwundah, reportedly pregnant with his child, is hospitalised under police watch

Police confirm investigation is ongoing, urge public to remain calm and avoid speculation as they promise to ensure justice is served

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state Police Command has arrested a 300-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, identified as Cynthia Chukwundah, for allegedly setting her lover, Sunny Amadi, on fire during a domestic altercation.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 July, at a private residence on Okoro Street in Choba, within the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Tragedy as Uniport Student Set Partner Ablaze, Reason, Other Details Emerge

Source: Original

The disagreement between the pair, described as lovers, reportedly escalated over a pregnancy-related issue before turning tragic.

Amadi, aged 32, later died at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) due to severe burns sustained in the fire.

Victim dies, suspect hospitalised under police watch

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, Police spokesperson SP Grace Iringe-Koko said officers from the Choba Division responded swiftly upon receiving the report at around 11:12 a.m.

She revealed that the suspect, Cynthia Chukwundah, also sustained injuries during the fire and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility under police surveillance.

Cynthia is reportedly pregnant with the deceased's child.

“The probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding it,” Iringe-Koko stated.

Police vow to investigate and deliver justice

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has called on residents to remain calm and peaceful while investigations continue.

He assured the public that justice will be pursued to its full extent.

“The command is committed to ensuring that this tragic matter is properly investigated and that justice is served,” the statement read.

The police also encouraged citizens to avoid speculation and allow law enforcement to conclude its inquiry into the disturbing incident.

Source: Legit.ng