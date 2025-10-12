A longtime friend of the officer who died after a fire incident has shared what they spoke about before his death

He shared throwback photos of himself and the officer from years back, and what they had spoken about

Their last conversation caught people’s attention, as many mourned the late officer in the comments

A longtime friend of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife, has mourned the deceased.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Longtime friend mourns Lt. Samson Haruna

On his Facebook page, Istix Nyerere shared photos of himself and Lt Samason from 2007.

He mentioned what they spoke about before his death.

The post read:

“This was never part of the plan brotherly… We had spoken of how far we have come from 2007, you became my brother and we grew side by side

“It’s been so hard to do this because it doesn’t add up, the manner at which you left has created a question only you, your wife and God can answer. I pray you rest in peace brotherly, go well until we meet to path no more.”

Reactions as officer's friend mourns him

Billy Jacob Flintstones said:

May his soul R. I. P with our Lord Jesus Christ till we meet to part no more and may God continue to comfort you and the entire family.

Samson Yaro said:

It was never part of the plan at all my brother. It's very hard to say goodbye Rest in Peace my brother.

Onomoi Peter said:

He’s been a nice guy He’s smile’s always I remember he was ur best man it’s quite unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace

Dakus Muplang Pangdul said:

When I heard this tragic news, it was you that came to my mind. May God comfort you bro.

Victor J. Nenmane Jacob said:

You have spoken conclusively sir Istix Nyerere. It's unfortunate for us but we pray he's fortunate with his Maker

Nanpan TopNotch Guy said:

He was introduced to me by you, I know his struggle in life and determination to be great. I never imagined this kind of sad story in my life. All I will say for now is Rest in peace brother."

Man shares how late officer treated wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a close friend of the officer, allegedly set ablaze by his wife, shared what he knew about their marriage.

The man, who was a member of their marriage committee, opened up about how the late officer behaved towards his wife during their marriage.

