Nigeria's federal government considers retaliatory measures against South Africa's anti-migrant actions

Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu strongly criticised South Africa's failure to protect African migrants

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have damaged the country's international reputation and relations, according to Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Wednesday night, June 17, 2026, said any retaliatory measures Nigeria may take against South Africa over alleged xenophobia fall within the jurisdiction of the National Assembly (NASS).

As reported by The Nation, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the minister of foreign affairs, explained that so far, the executive arm is actively engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels and broader actions.

Nigeria says any retaliation against South Africa over alleged xenophobic attacks lies with the National Assembly. Photo credit: @Ojukwu_Bianca, @SenGodswill

Source: Twitter

Nigeria weighs response to xenophobia

According to her, the National Assembly has a constitutional role to play in determining Nigeria’s response should diplomatic engagements fail to halt the attacks on Nigerians and their businesses.

Asked what retaliatory measures are available to Nigeria, as she indicated in a June 8 comment at Aso Villa, Abuja, she said:

“When it comes to situations like this, of course, it is necessary to be temperate and exercise caution. But when your citizens are being harassed, when your citizens are people who have spent years there, and mind you, some of them are married to South Africans and have children who have known no other home but South Africa, then it becomes a serious concern.

“Now, under these circumstances, they are asking not just Nigerians, but also their South African spouses and their children, to leave South Africa."

Bianca condemns South Africa's xenophobia

Legit.ng reports that the current wave of xenophobic attacks in the rainbow nation has not spared any national of any black nation.

The minister continued:

“As I indicated before, there are these huge conglomerates. By the way, there are over 120 South African companies operating in Nigeria.

“Nobody is asking them to provide proof of identity. Nobody is asking South African staff working there whether they are South Africans or Nigerians, and nobody is taking over their shops or businesses.

“But this is happening to Nigerians in South Africa. So, I think that at some point, we really have to review the options available to us.

“We have MTN, MultiChoice, Stanbic, Protea and many other South African brands spanning multiple sectors."

Vigilante groups have reportedly been targeting migrants across several cities, looting their shops, breaking into their homes, and subjecting them to intimidation and humiliation. Mobs are also alleged to have killed some foreign nationals, while the police and other security agencies have been accused of doing little to protect migrants or prevent the attacks and calls for them to leave the country.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu added:

"It (xenophobic action) is causing reputational damage, and that is quite sad because the late Madiba, Nelson Mandela – God rest his soul – worked so hard to project South Africa as a bastion of Pan-Africanism.

“And in one fell swoop, these anti-migrant vigilante groups have destroyed what this man sacrificed 28 years in prison for. So, it is causing reputational damage.

“Even within South Africa itself, people are cancelling concerts, and conferences are being called off."

'Xenophobia stains South Africa's image'

Furthermore, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu faulted the approach of the South African government to the xenophobic attacks on black Africans in that country, which has led to countries such as Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Nigeria evacuating their citizens.

She stated:

“South Africa has been stained with the stigma of being a xenophobic country. This is not something I think they will be comfortable with in the long run.”

First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Read more on xenophobia:

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president underscored Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng