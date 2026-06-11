Over 200 Nigerians have returned from South Africa due to renewed xenophobic attacks

Top Nigerian government officials welcomed the returnees, assuring them of support and reintegration assistance

The next evacuations of Nigerians from South Africa are scheduled for June 15, 18, 22, and 24, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The first set of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks has arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The returnees arrived at the Lagos airport around 11 am aboard an Air Peace flight on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Evacuated Nigerians face hope and uncertainty after South Africa. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the evacuated Nigerians were welcomed by government officials and others.

Over 200 evacuated Nigerians, including women and children, three government officials, and crew members of Air Peace, departed Johannesburg for Lagos.

According to TC News, security agencies, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and FAAN officials were on the ground for documentation and profiling procedures of the evacuated Nigerians.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the Commissioner for Migrants and Refugees were among the top government officials who received them back home.

Top government officials assured them of support and reintegration assistance after their return to Nigeria.

The atmosphere at the airport was mixed as some expressed happiness at being reunited with their families and escaping difficult circumstances abroad; others appeared concerned about what lies ahead as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

The next set of evacuations of Nigerians is expected to take place on the 15th, 18th, 22nd, and 24th of June, 2026.

Nigeria Threatens Strong Retaliatory Actions against South Africa

The federal government considered possible diplomatic and economic measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu rejected claims that affected Nigerians were illegal migrants and said businesses and families had been targeted.

President Bola Tinubu approved five evacuation flights as more than 1,000 Nigerians registered to return home voluntarily

Source: Legit.ng