An eyewitness alleged that Natasha Osawaru arrived unannounced at a nightclub in Abuja where 2Baba was performing on Friday

Natasha reportedly rushed to 2Baba's car at Trukadero, declaring, 'I am your wife' as she demanded to speak with him

A senior member of 2Baba's management team separately alleged Natasha arrived with security and individuals described as thugs

A dramatic eyewitness account has emerged online following an alleged confrontation between music legend 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) and his wife Natasha Osawaru at a nightclub event in Abuja on Friday, 7 August 2026.

According to the eyewitness, known on X as @wahalaMann, Natasha had reportedly been unable to reach 2Baba for months amid growing tensions in their marriage.

Fresh eyewitness account emerges over Natasha Osawaru, 2Baba reported club fight. Credit: @wahalaman, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Upon learning he was scheduled to perform at the grand opening of Faze's 90s Lounge at Trukadero, she allegedly made her way to the venue and waited for his arrival.

When 2Baba pulled up, Natasha reportedly ran to his car and began making a scene, repeatedly insisting she wanted to speak with her husband and identifying herself as his wife.

What the Eyewitness Said

"Allegedly, 2Face and his latest wife, Natasha, haven't been on good terms for months, and she hasn't even been able to see him. She reportedly heard that the owner of Trukadero was opening a club called 90's yesterday, so she went there and waited for 2Face. When he finally arrived, she rushed to his car and started making a scene, saying she wanted to see her husband and talk to him."

The eyewitness added that 2Baba eventually managed to calm the situation and brought Natasha inside the club with him.

Management Team's Version of Events

A separate account from a senior source within 2Baba's management team painted a more alarming picture. That source alleged Natasha arrived at the venue with both security personnel and individuals described as thugs, and claimed there was an attempt to abduct the singer. The management source also confirmed the couple had been separated for over two months at the time of the incident.

Watch the eyewitness account that sparked the online debate:

Watch the second video of the eyewitness speaking:

2Baba and Natasha's viral video ignites reactions

Reactions on X were swift, with many users drawing comparisons to 2Baba's previous relationship with Annie Idibia:

@ladyrosabel wrote:

"Lmao to the women who think they're better than the ex wife, you go see shege banza 😂"

@ohunenejoy_ reacted:

"Na who fit Tuface be this >>> Sometimes, some men deserve women that can show them shege"

@cruisequeenaytd said:

"Where are those men shouting 'he stay where he find peace' una don mute? 😂"

@pearl_ubi added:

"All the men wey say he married for peace, make Una come out ooo. 😂😂😂😂"

@snow_girl3163 quipped:

"E don go marry pieces instead of peace 😂😂 this marriage must not end oh"

Eyewitness account sheds light on Natasha Osawaru and 2Baba’s reported club altercation. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng