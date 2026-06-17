Fred Agbedi criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allegedly neglecting the victims of the school kidnappings that occurred in Oyo state in May

Agbedi called for President Tinubu's resignation over the federal government's purported failure to effectively address mass kidnappings and insecurity in Nigeria

The top legislator highlighted Nigeria's 'unprecedented crises', demanding accountability and effective leadership ahead of 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Fred Agbedi, minority leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, June 17, strongly faulted President Bola Tinubu's failure to visit Oyo state.

The ranking lawmaker condemned the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in mid-May in Oyo state, accusing the federal government of failing to take decisive action against mass kidnappings.

Fred Agbedi faults President Bola Tinubu's handling of the Oyo abduction crisis and calls for his resignation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Abductions: Agbedi demands Tinubu's resignation

Agbedi, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, monitored by Legit.ng, called for the Nigerian leader's resignation. He spoke on behalf of the opposition figures in the House of Representatives.

The legislator stated that the country is facing an unprecedented crisis marked by killings, kidnappings, economic hardship and what he described as attempts to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Agbedi said:

“The duty and beauty of democracy is that if you are not able to give leadership to your nation, if your government fails, then both those in the minority, those who are free citizens of the nation, have a right to say, you either perform or you quit.”

He continued:

"In the eighth assembly in which I was a member, right on the floor of the House of Representatives, I rose, and in my contribution to a particular motion, I did say that President Muhammadu Buhari's government has failed. I went further to say that a Nigerian's life is equal to 'one minute silence'. That the life of a Nigerian equals one minute silence. So where are we? What did we say today? You either give leadership or you quit. That is the truth of the matter.”

Agbedi added:

“Are you ready to lead your people? Let me tell you: how many children are in captivity in Oyo state? The president was in Lagos. Did he go to Ibadan?”

The reps minority leader's full video can be viewed below via an X post:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng