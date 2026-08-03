Bishop David Oyedepo spoke out during a church service after gunmen killed at least 30 people in Kaduna on July 27, 2026

Oyedepo refused to pray for the attackers, declaring he would instead pray against them and their households

The cleric also challenged the government over what he described as its silence on the persistent killings across Nigeria

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared that he will not pray for the perpetrators of the recent Kaduna killings but will instead pray against them, describing those behind the violence as "destructive agents" whose judgment has arrived.

Oyedepo made the remarks during a church service held in the wake of the July 27, 2026 attack, in which gunmen reportedly killed at least 30 people, including women and children, in Kaduna state.

Bishop David Oyedepo addressed his congregation following the tragic killings in Kaduna on July 27, 2026, where at least 30 people lost their lives. Photo credit: David Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo rejects prayers for attackers

Speaking forcefully from the pulpit, the bishop drew a firm line against any sympathy for those responsible.

"You can't slaughter members of my family and want me to pray for you. I pray against you, against your household, against your generation, in the name of Jesus," he said.

He went further, pronouncing what he called a curse on those he alleged were financing the killings. "Every sponsor of killers in Nigeria, you come under a curse today," he declared, adding that the sponsorship of such attacks was an open secret.

"Everybody knows that these wicked people are being sponsored. Anyone who doesn't know that, that's a problem," he said.

Bishop Questions Tinubu's govt response

Beyond the attackers themselves, Oyedepo also directed his criticism at the government, saying he had not heard any official condemnation of the latest killings.

"I have not heard any statement from government quarters against the killings. I'm here to hear one, sir. Our human life is not of value anymore?" he asked.

He questioned the apparent inaction at the highest levels, saying,

"You mean they kill people every day and government is pretending not to know what to do?"

The cleric also referenced what he described as restrictions on public preaching, suggesting that speaking out had become a difficult act.

He warned, however, that divine justice was imminent, drawing on the imagery of a restrained force about to be released.

"When you see God keep quiet at the wickedness of the wicked, it's because the bubble is about to burst," he said. "I have long held my peace… but now I will rise, like a wounded lion, and I will devour at once."

He closed with a pointed declaration: "As the Lord lives… this bubble will burst. Go and hide anywhere. The bubble will burst."

Enenche speaks on plot against Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, said there are agents of the devil who desire to keep Nigeria in sorrow.

Enenche said some of them are in positions of power and within the security forces.

Source: Legit.ng