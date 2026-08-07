Suspected gunmen abducted two farmers from Parubber Community in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State

The victims were ambushed on their farms on Monday and taken into a nearby forest by masked, armed assailants

A third farmer who escaped the attack said kidnappers have been calling one victim's wife asking how much ransom she has raised

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped two farmers from Parubber Community in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, with the abductors demanding N100 million for the safe return of the victims.

A family source said the two farmers were seized on Monday while working on their farms and were marched into an adjoining forest by the attackers.

Gunmen kidnap two farmers in Ondo state Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Eyewitness account of the attack

Vanguard reported that Pastor Yemi Omowale, a fellow farmer who narrowly escaped the abduction, described how the ordeal unfolded between noon and 1 p.m. on Monday. Omowale, who runs a piggery farm in Parubber Community along the Ondo-Ife Road, said he spotted one of the assailants approaching a victim before he could raise an alarm.

"Between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Monday, we were working outside when I saw a masked man carrying an AK-47 moving towards one of the victims, Adetan Adebanjo Gbemi, because we were not standing together," he said.

Omowale confirmed that the incident had already been reported to both the Nigeria Police and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun.

Kidnappers contact victim's family

According to Omowale, the abductors have since made contact with the family of one of the victims, repeatedly calling the man's wife to find out how much money she has been able to gather towards the ransom.

"They have been calling the victim's wife to ask how much she has been able to raise. We are appealing to the security agencies and the government to help rescue our brother and sister unharmed," he said.

The identity of the second victim was not disclosed in available accounts. Security agencies in Ondo State had not publicly commented on the abductions at the time of this report.

Bandits demand N100 million ransom for two kidnapped victims Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Abducted Kwara victims regain freedom

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwara State Government on Wednesday confirmed that victims taken during the deadly February 3, 2026, attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area had been freed.

The announcement came through a post on the Kwara State Government's official Facebook page, more than five months after 176 people were seized during one of the most violent raids the state has recorded.

The original assault saw suspected Boko Haram-linked extremists arrive on motorcycles and overrun the two rural communities in a coordinated raid that lasted several hours. More than 200 people were reportedly killed, with many others wounded, homes and businesses destroyed, and large numbers of residents displaced as they fled the violence.

Source: Legit.ng