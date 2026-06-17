Singer Brymo has urged Nigeria to seriously consider an Igbo presidency as part of national healing

The music star stated that unity and reconciliation should guide the country’s political future

His remarks on insecurity, militancy, and Amotekun spark fresh debate online

Nigerian singer Brymo has once again found himself at the centre of national conversation after calling for Nigeria to consider an Igbo presidency as part of efforts to rebuild unity and promote reconciliation across the country.

The music star made the comments during a recent interview on Yanga FM in Lagos.

Brymo urges Nigeria to seriously consider an Igbo presidency as part of national healing. Photos: Brymo.

Source: Instagram

He spoke extensively about politics, insecurity, and what he described as the need for a “fresh start” in Nigeria’s leadership direction.

In the interview, Brymo argued that Nigeria must begin to move beyond ethnic suspicion and allow different regions a fair chance at producing the president.

He said the South-East should not be left behind in the country’s political rotation, insisting that national healing should now be a key part of governance discussions.

According to him:

“I think it is high time for Igbo presidency. It is time for Nigeria to start considering Igbo presidency. Let’s let go of the past and reconcile our differences and unite as a nation.”

While advocating for unity, Brymo also raised concerns about insecurity across different regions, suggesting that instability could complicate political ambitions.

He alleged that insecurity sometimes becomes part of political calculations, though he did not provide evidence for the claim.

“But how will we get there if the South-east is also slowly descending into chaos? Anytime any group in Nigeria wants presidency, they will start militancy. That is what is going on,” he said.

Brymo also referenced President Bola Tinubu while discussing regional security outfits, stating that he personally supported Tinubu’s alleged stance on Amotekun.

He argued that multiple active regional security groups alongside other militant activities could threaten national stability.

“One of the reasons I like President Bola Tinubu is because he stopped Amotekun from taking off… Imagine if Yorubas have Amotekun active, South-eastern insecurity active, Boko Haram active, and South-south militants active, do we still have a country?” he added.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Brymo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Ayostories22021 stated:

"No be this guy dey campaign against PeterObi for 2023 election? Jungle don dey mature o"

@adili_fabian shared:

"What rubbish is this "Non compos mentis" yapping? Na why e no good to always dey high come interview na nonsense go dey always come out, so he likes how they are now kidnapping people even in the west now ?"

@WhoIsIfeanyi noted:

"Look at the fools I'm sharing the same country with. Honestly I'm pissed at God. I don't deserve this man"

Brymo faces backlash over Simi's old interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brymo faced backlash after an old interview about singer Simi resurfaced online.

In the interview, Brymo said Simi would have to “lay with him” before they could collaborate, adding that he listens to his muse when making such decisions.

He also claimed Simi declined, which was why they never worked together. His statement drew criticism from many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng