Armed men stormed three communities in Kupa Kingdom, Lokoja LGA, Kogi State, on Thursday morning in what officials described as a reprisal attack

The violence erupted hours after a herder was shot dead at a vigilante checkpoint, with attackers targeting streets, markets and a royal palace

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and the Lokoja LGA chairman both condemned the killings and directed security agencies to arrest those responsible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - At least seven people were killed when gunmen attacked the communities of Abugi, Kuchinda and Mikugi in Kupa Kingdom, Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Authorities have described the incident of Thursday, August 6, 2026, as a reprisal attack.

Bloodshed in Lokoja: Kogi Govt vows to prosecute perpetrators of violence. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, witnesses said the trouble started around 8am when vigilantes at a checkpoint shot and killed a herder they suspected of cattle rustling.

Within hours, armed men moved into the area, firing in multiple directions across streets, markets and the palace of the paramount traditional ruler.

Ahmed, a resident of Abugi, said:

"Few hours after the checkpoint incident between a herder and vigilantes, armed hoodlums invaded the town, shooting sporadically from different directions. In the process, several residents were killed, with many others sustaining injuries, as the armed hoodlums attacked streets, markets and even the palace of our paramount traditional ruler in the town."

He added that seven deaths had been confirmed by the previous night, but warned the figure could climb as families who fled to neighbouring areas had not yet returned.

Among those confirmed dead was Prince Aliyu Isah Kabir, a son of the Mayaki of Kupa and the APC Youth Leader of Kupa South Ward.

Lokoja LG chairman calls for calm

Lokoja Local Government Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Adamu, said security agencies had been directed to move swiftly.

"We have charged the relevant security agencies to swing into action and arrest anyone who has a hand, directly or remotely, in the attack and bring them to face the law.

The government is saddened by this devilish act and will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for the deceased."

Kogi govt vows to prosecute perpetrators

The Kogi State Government issued a formal condemnation on Friday, calling the incident tragic, senseless and unacceptable.

According to Channels Television, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the government condemned both the killing of the herder at the checkpoint and the armed assault that followed, describing both as criminal acts.

"Anyone found to have participated in either incident, regardless of status or ethnic affiliation, will face the full weight of the law."

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo offered his condolences to the families of those killed and ordered security agencies to restore calm, secure the affected communities and arrest all persons responsible.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, did not respond to calls or a text message sent before this report was filed.

Gunmen attack Kogi communities, kill residents

Source: Original

Herdsmen kill 15 in fresh Benue attacks

Recall that armed invaders struck two communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least 15 people dead.

The Efeyi-Ugboju attack lasted over four hours from 5am on Tuesday, with locals saying the death toll could still rise.

Otukpo LGA Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed 14 bodies recovered and called on the government to enforce the anti-open grazing law.

Gunmen kill 3 herdsmen, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen ambushed a group of herders grazing cattle near Tanjol community in Riyom LGA of Plateau State on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

MACBAN identified the three deceased herders by name and accused the Berom ethnic group of carrying out the attack.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association denied the allegation, claiming the victims were attackers repelled by local vigilantes.

Source: Legit.ng