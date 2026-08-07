Best of P-Square climbed 87 places to reach number 100 on Nigeria's Apple Music Albums Chart

The resurgence in the duo's catalogue coincided with a fresh public dispute between brothers Peter and Paul Okoye

Two more P-Square albums also re-entered the chart as fans revisited the group's classic works

The ongoing war of words between twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye appears to be driving renewed interest in their music, with several P-Square albums making a notable return to Nigeria's Apple Music Albums Chart.

According to music chart platform Album Talks HQ, the duo's compilation album, Best of P-Square, climbed 87 places to land at number 100 on the chart. The platform also confirmed that Get Squared and Game Over re-entered the ranking at numbers 173 and 182, respectively.

Psquare's family feud becomes a blessing in disguise. Credit: peterpsquare/judeneegs

Source: Instagram

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) linked the catalogue resurgence to the latest round of public disputes between the Okoye brothers, which has kept social media buzzing and sent fans back to the group's back catalogue.

P-Square's Rise and Repeated Splits

P-Square built their reputation from the early 2000s, becoming one of the continent's most celebrated acts. Their discography includes fan favourites such as "Bizzy Body," "Do Me," "Game Over," and "Alingo."

The group first fell apart in 2017 over reported disagreements around finances, creative direction, and the management role of their elder brother Jude Okoye.

A brief reunion followed in November 2021, but by 2024, the brothers had gone their separate ways again, with Peter performing as Mr P and Paul operating as Rudeboy.

Reactions as Psquare albums surge on music charts amid family drama. Credit: psquare.

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the Chart Return

Nigerians on Facebook had mixed takes on the development, with some amused and others suspicious of the timing.

Mc Rolex De Blessing Oniuko asked:

"At this point who is going to take the cash out... Jude, Paul or Peter."

Olayinka Darasimi suggested the situation could be calculated, writing:

"This thing fit be strategist to come back o. Don't you know how Peter Okoye series is trending."

David Dada questioned the twins' bond entirely, quipping:

"And una sure say, this two are twin? 😏"

Ofum Stanley raised a pointed concern:

"So who collect all the royalties accrued at this time?"

Barnabas Bisong kept it brief:

"It was a planned."

Osinachi Samwealth offered a broader read on the situation:

"Win win... some people are the pawns."

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng