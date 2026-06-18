Nigerian government to evacuate citizens from South Africa due to increasing xenophobic attacks

258 Nigerians repatriated so far, with plans for more before June 30 deadline

Ongoing diplomatic talks address hostilities faced by Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government has announced that all Nigerians who registered to leave South Africa amid reports of xenophobic attacks will be evacuated back home before the end of June.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this through a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Magnus Eze, on Thursday, June 18.

Amid increasing xenophobic attacks, the Nigerian government announces plans to bring its citizens back from South Africa before June 30. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Nurphotos

Source: UGC

She said the government had intensified efforts to support Nigerians seeking voluntary return while monitoring developments in South Africa.

According to the minister, the evacuation process has already begun, with 258 Nigerians arriving in Lagos on June 11 through the first flight arranged by the government.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu added that about 1,000 Nigerians had expressed interest in returning home, with plans underway to bring back the remaining citizens before the June 30 deadline.

FG raises concerns over attacks on Nigerians

The minister said President Bola Tinubu had directed relevant agencies to ensure the safe return of Nigerians facing threats, harassment or insecurity in South Africa.

She expressed concern over reports of hostility towards Nigerians and other African migrants, stressing that diplomatic discussions with South African authorities were ongoing, PM News reported.

“When it comes to situations like this, of course, it is necessary to be temperate and exercise caution. But when your citizens are being harassed, when your citizens are people who have spent years there, and mind you, some of them are married to South Africans and have children who have known no other home but South Africa, then it becomes a serious concern,” she said.

The minister also questioned the contrast between the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa and the presence of South African businesses operating in Nigeria.

FG considers wider measures

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria remained committed to protecting its citizens while reviewing available options to address the situation.

She noted that countries including Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique had also taken steps to assist their nationals affected by the tensions.

The minister warned that anti-migrant activities could damage South Africa’s global image and affect its reputation as a supporter of African unity.

Nigeria to decide retaliation against South Africa

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Wednesday night, June 17, 2026, said any retaliatory measures Nigeria may take against South Africa over alleged xenophobia fall within the jurisdiction of the National Assembly (NASS).

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the minister of foreign affairs, explained that so far, the executive arm is actively engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels and broader actions.

Source: Legit.ng