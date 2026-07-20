The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined the steps lawful permanent residents must take to begin a naturalization application

The governement agency two steps for Green Card holders to follow if they want to become citizens of the United States

USCIS noted that an eligibility check tool is available to help applicants determine whether they qualify before submitting

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has laid out a clear pathway for Green Card holders who wish to take the next step and become American citizens through naturalization.

According to USCIS, lawful permanent residents may be eligible to apply for citizenship, and the process begins with two straightforward steps.

US lists guidelines for Green card holders who want to become American citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Applicants are first required to create an account on the USCIS online portal at myaccount.uscis.gov, after which they must prepare and submit Form N-400, the Application for Naturalization.

How to Check Your Eligibility for US Citizenship

Before diving into the full application, USCIS offers an eligibility checker designed to help prospective applicants figure out whether they are likely to qualify.

The agency was clear, however, that the tool does not serve as a final determination. Once an application is submitted, USCIS reviews all information provided and makes its own independent assessment of whether the applicant meets the requirements for citizenship through naturalization.

US Citizenship: Why Naturalization Matters

The agency framed the decision to pursue citizenship as a meaningful and consequential one, describing it as a commitment to the values that underpin American society. USCIS noted that citizenship connects all Americans regardless of race or religion, with shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality serving as the common bond.

The agency also acknowledged the long history of immigrants who have shaped the country, stating that their contributions have helped preserve the United States as a land of freedom and opportunity. Naturalised citizens, USCIS emphasised, remain a vital part of American democracy, with the ability to participate in how the nation is governed.

For those considering the move, USCIS described the application as a demonstration of commitment to the country, while noting that citizenship carries both significant benefits and equally important responsibilities.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng