The Northern Youth Council has issued a seven-day ultimatum over the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila

The group demanded Dave Umahi's suspension and called for an independent autopsy alongside a police investigation

The council also warned of nationwide protests if the federal government fails to act within seven days

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has demanded the immediate suspension or resignation of Minister of Works Dave Umahi, saying he should step aside while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Habila's death.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, the group gave the federal government seven days to act. It warned that failure to do so would trigger nationwide protests.

A northern youth group wants Dave Umahi suspended as it pushes for an independent investigation. Photo: ADCNews_Ng

Source: Twitter

The council also asked the Nigeria Police Force to question the minister and called for an independent autopsy on Habila's body.

Group seeks internationally witnessed autopsy

The NYCN, as disclosed by The Guardian, insisted that any investigation linked to the minister or his office would not inspire public confidence.

"We reject any investigation conducted under his influence or within facilities tied to his administration," the statement said.

The group called for "an independent, internationally witnessed autopsy" to establish the exact cause of Habila's death, including whether there were signs of physical violence, sexual assault, or forced substance ingestion.

NYCN cites reports surrounding Habila's death

According to the council, reports circulating in the public space claim Habila died inside Umahi's private residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

The group also referred to reports alleging that the 26-year-old was found lifeless, naked, and with visible injuries to her face.

It said such claims warranted a transparent criminal investigation because the incident allegedly happened in the home of a serving minister.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi faces a seven-day ultimatum from the Northern Youth Council over Mary Habila's death. Photo: sowore

Source: Twitter

Group threatens protest

The youth group said it would mobilise with civil society organisations and youth groups across the country if the government failed to suspend Umahi and begin what it called a credible investigation within seven days.

"We'll occupy the streets of Abuja, Kaduna, and Ebonyi State in daily, unrelenting protests until Umahi resigns or is removed," the statement said.

Mary Habila’s family announces burial arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of physiotherapist Mary Habila announced her burial arrangements following her death at a residence belonging to Minister of Works David Umahi in Ebonyi state.

The family said the funeral service would be held on Friday, July 17, at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba local government area of Kaduna state.

Umahi requested an autopsy to determine the cause of Habila’s death, while authorities have yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the 26-year-old’s demise.

Police insist on Mary Habila autopsy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ebonyi State Police Command insisted on an autopsy after 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila died at Minister David Umahi’s country home in Uburu.

Police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, saying detectives had visited the scene, obtained statements, and planned a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

Although Habila’s family declined the autopsy request, the police maintained it remained necessary for the investigation and said the examination would proceed with the family's representative present.

Source: Legit.ng