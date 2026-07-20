The Magongo Development Association confirmed the death of His Royal Highness Sam Bola Ojo, who passed away on Monday, July 20, 2026

MDA National President Prince Jordan Alaba Akpata described the monarch as a custodian of Magongo's cultural heritage and a symbol of peace and unity

Official funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, with relevant government bodies and traditional institutions expected to release details soon

The Magongo Community in Kogi State is mourning the death of its traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Sam Bola Ojo, who died in the early hours of Monday, July 21, 2026.

The Magongo Development Association (MDA) broke the news in an official statement signed by its National President, Prince Jordan Alaba Akpata.

The king of Magongo Community in Kogi dies Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ojo and reign defined by service

Tribune reported that Prince Akpata described the late monarch as a distinguished custodian of Magongo's rich cultural heritage, adding that he served his people with a deep commitment to progress, stability and unity throughout his time on the throne.

The statement reads in part:

"Throughout his reign, the monarch remained committed to the progress, stability and development of Magongoland, leaving behind a legacy that would be remembered for generations."

The MDA offered its condolences to the royal family, the wider Magongo community, and all those who had the privilege of knowing or working alongside the late royal father.

Ojo's funeral arrangements pending

The association called on the Almighty to grant the departed king eternal rest and to give those closest to him the strength to bear the loss.

According to the statement, the government, relevant traditional institutions, and the appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies will release details of the official funeral programme and related activities in due course.

No date or venue for the burial has been announced at the time of this report.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is dead

Ojo's death comes barely three years after the demise of the Late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, who died in late October. The late first-class monarch died on Sunday, October 29, at the age of 94. One of his sons, Abubakar Ado Ibrahim, confirmed his death to newsmen in a telephone conversation.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who was just sworn in as a senator from Kogi State after a long legal battle with her opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), made a case for the late Ibrahim during plenary at the Senate on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The PDP Senator, in a video seen by Legit.ng, prayed the plenary to honour the late monarch with a minute silence. She also urged the Senate to send a condolence letter to the family of the late Ebira king, the Ebira people and the good people of Kogi State.

Popular Kogi traditional ruler dies Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Rotimi Amaechi loses mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi's family announced the passing of his mother, Mary Amaechi, on Thursday at the age of 89.

The Rotimi Amaechi Media Office issued a statement describing the late matriarch as a devoted Christian and community leader.

Mary Amaechi was remembered for upholding peace, unity and service throughout her life, and Nigerians have started reacting to her death.

Source: Legit.ng