Davido's father thrilled guests at a Nigerian celebratory event with energetic dance moves that got everyone talking

A video of the billionaire businessman hitting the dance floor alongside a live band circulated widely on social media

Davido himself jumped into the comments with a proud reaction that quickly became the most-talked-about response online

Davido's father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, had guests on their feet at a Nigerian party after he took over the dance floor with impressive moves that left the internet buzzing.

The video, posted on Sunday, 19 July 2026, captures the billionaire businessman in a vibrant striped blue, green, and yellow traditional outfit paired with a black baseball cap, dancing energetically across a stage adorned with an ornate purple draped backdrop.

Reactions trail heartwarming clip of Davido’s father as hits dance floor, O.B.O reacts. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

A live band featuring drums and guitar provided the energy, with other men dressed in white and cream agbada and kaftan outfits gathered around him as the performance unfolded.

Chief Adeleke owns the stage

What made the clip particularly magnetic was how naturally Chief Adeleke moved to the music. Phone in hand, he glided and stepped across the stage while the band sang praises to God, drawing cheers from those around him.

Davido reacts to video of his father on the dance floor Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The setting appeared to be a formal cultural gathering or wedding, judging by the traditional attire and grand décor.

The video quickly made its rounds online, earning warm reactions from fans who were clearly delighted to see the elder Adeleke in such high spirits.

Davido Reacts to His Father's Dance

It was Davido's own comment, however, that pushed the clip firmly into viral territory. The Afrobeats superstar dropped into the comments with unmistakable pride, writing: "4+4 don't play with my DADDY !!!"

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's father dancing below:

Fans poured in their reactions below:

@tunegee wrote:

"The chairman of all chairmen worldwide"

@davido commented:

"4+4 don't play with my DADDY !!!"

@flyguyalanposer said:

"So Chairman sabi dance. E dey blood"

@olukayodemajek shared:

"The most humble Baba Olowo with class and panache"

@wunmiade4 wrote:

"Baba olowo "

@mary_renicks commented:

"Grandpa the stepper"

Davido's Father's reaction to his music career

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had spoken about the challenges he faced while pursuing music, revealing that his father initially opposed his decision to become an artist.

In an interview, the Afrobeats star recalled that his father even punished his friends and girlfriend in a bid to discourage him from continuing with music.

While some social media users doubted his account and accused him of exaggerating, others defended him, saying they had witnessed or experienced similar strict parenting.

Source: Legit.ng