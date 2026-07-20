Peller revealed on the Honest Bunch Podcast that his parents never got married before having him and his siblings

The content creator said he informed his parents about his plans to wed Jarvis, but they did not take him seriously

Peller and Jarvis also shared the pet names they call each other, giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship

Popular content creator Peller has spoken candidly about his decision to marry his girlfriend Jarvis, revealing a deeply personal reason behind the move during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

In the interview, Peller disclosed that his parents never formalised their relationship through marriage before having him and his siblings.

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' interview about their love life. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He said the situation is something he is determined not to repeat, describing his plans to marry Jarvis as a deliberate effort to change the pattern in his family.

"I want to break the family curse," he said.

Peller tells parents about wedding plan

The streamer added that he had already gone to his parents to inform them of his intention to get married, but they did not take him seriously. Despite that reaction, he appeared unfazed and committed to his decision.

Peller, Jarvis appear on the Honest Bunch Podcast to speak about their love life. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He also pushed back on any suggestion that his age made him unready for marriage, stating that everything he would be expected to do as a husband is already within his capacity right now.

The couple also gave fans a playful peek into their dynamic when asked about the nicknames they use. Peller said he calls Jarvis "my soul, or die forever," while Jarvis revealed she calls him "babe" or "daddy.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Jarvis speaking about their love life below:

What fans are saying about Peller's interview

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many rooting for the couple while others offered their two cents.

@lolornpbeauty commented:

"Why am I laughing so hard"

@obed_4real wrote:

"Very intentional young man. @peller089 you will become the best husband. Those waiting for you to regret will wait forever"

@amanda43que shared:

"Trust me they are good together, this marriage go last"

@wole_afindiamond said:

"God will perfect everything Jarvis and peller..congratulations"

@_themindconcept noted:

"Na every word this one dey spill i prayed they enjoy their marriage but he never even set boundaries small quarrel the lady will remind him of his background and I dared him to handle that abeg make elders advice am o"

@_emenike_again joked:

"GOAT - Greatest Olodo of All Time"

@_ikpemosi added:

"Peller is the OAT - Olodo of All Time"

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education. Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting that there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education even if he wanted to attend school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng