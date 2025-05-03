A Nigerian student, Tamilore Odunsi, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her Texas apartment in the United States

Tamilore’s lifeless body was discovered in the kitchen after her father’s friend contacted police over failed communication

The 23-year-old nursing student was preparing for her graduation, as revealed in her last TikTok video shared days before the tragic incident

A Nigerian nursing student, Tamilore Odunsi, was found dead in her home in America after stabbing injuries were found on her body.

Tamilore, who was a British citizen and resident, had relocated to the United States (US) to study as a nurse before the fatal incident.

Nigerian Nursing Student in America Stabbed to Death in Her Apartment Few Days to Graduation

Source: TikTok

How Nigerian nursing student was found dead

The 23-year-old was discovered with fatal knife injuries inside her kitchen at her Houston, Texas, apartment, according to reports.

It was said that her father’s friend had reached out to the police to complain that they had not heard from her.

When the police arrived at her apartment, they spotted blood on her verandah and forced their way into the house, finding her with knife wounds on the floor.

Her flatmate, an unnamed male, was also found with stab wounds in the bedroom.

While she was pronounced dead at the scene, her flatmate was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Tamilore died few days before her graduation

Her last TikTok video on her page, @tamidollars, revealed that she was planning her graduation from nursing school.

She shared the video on April 21, three days before her tragic demise.

It was captioned:

“23 years old. BSN grad in 2 weeks. Summer is 14 days away. Starting to look human again.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail nursing student's death in America

Netizens took to the comment section of her TikTok video to mourn her death.

@Tas¿? said:

"Rest easy Tami. thank you for helping me and i’m sure others through this nursing process and congratulations on finishing nursing school. forever rest in peace Tami."

@princedenny6 said:

"This is the scariest part of life because we can die at the point we just achieved our life goal."

@ariwoolaadenikead said:

"Can’t stop crying asif I know her personally. How is her mother doing right now. Oluwa ooo."

@FAITH

"Same here!!! I've always been one of her silent viewers, from the beginning! My heart sank & I was brought to tears, I cannot even believe what I'm seeing."

@jernifarh said:

"This is so unfair….rest well beautiful."

@ICONS by fiXt:

"RIP sweet girl. I would like to support a Gofundme for her family to fly out there and unalive the person that this to her! WHAT KIND OF EVIL ??????

In related stories, a Nigerian nurse in America bought a Tesla while another lady shared how her family relocated to America through the visa lottery.

Nigerian nurse found dead in UK apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse died in the UK, according to information shared on social media by those who know her.

A social media post claimed the lady just returned from Nigeria, where she did her marriage introduction.

According to the post, she was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, UK, after people could not reach her for days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng