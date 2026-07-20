A video of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal on the pitch after a major final gained massive attention online

Yamal walked towards Messi with a calm expression as Spanish celebrations unfolded around them in the stadium

A football enthusiast who watched the video reposted it on X, while sharing what he had observed about the special moment

A post-match exchange between legendary footballer Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal set social media alight.

A footage of the two football stars sharing a quiet, respectful moment on the pitch had been circulating widely on X.

Man praises Messi's personality. Photo credit: Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

The clip, posted by X user Kombo, showed Yamal, wearing Spain's number 19 jersey, walking across the field with a composed expression while Argentine players and staff looked on after the defeat.

As Yamal approached, Messi, the Argentine captain in his iconic number 10 shirt, stood up to meet him.

The two shared a hug and brief exchange of words, a gesture that many viewers found deeply respectful.

Man applauds Messi for standing up

Kombo shared the video on X with an emotional caption that framed the interaction as more than a routine post-game formality.

The post described it as a moment that melted hearts, and suggested Messi acknowledged Yamal walking towards him, stood up and offered words of encouragement to him. The message spoke of admiration and respect.

For him, Messi rising to greet a young Yamal, was symbolic passing of football's generational baton from one era's great to the next.

Yamal, still a teenager, had drawn comparisons to Messi throughout his rapid rise at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team, which made the encounter feel especially significant to those who watched it unfold.

Fans react to the viral clip

Reactions from Nigerians ranged from warm praise to light-hearted scepticism.

The predator said:

"Nothing to be sad about, he has completed everything, he is in a class of his own, and as for those Ejiofor fans, trolling Messi for yesterday’s no fit give their scapegoat world cup sha."

Spencer wrote:

"Father and Son And the father get 0 shot for final. All this messi fans sabi create happiness for themselves ehh."

Johnson added:

"Pass which mumu torch, make una no put pressure on Yamal sha."

See the post below:

Writer disappointed in World Cup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a writer, shared a detailed reaction to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, expressing deep disappointment at Argentina's conduct on the pitch.

Argentina became the first team in World Cup final history to record zero shots on target while accumulating six yellow cards and two red cards across the match.

Source: Legit.ng