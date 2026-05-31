An alumnus of the University of Ibadan shared a nostalgic post on LinkedIn to mark the 20th anniversary of his resumption

The alumnus stated that he was the youngest student in his class and that his father's faith helped him gain admission

He explained that his experiences at the institution shaped his life, career, and marriage

A Nigerian man has caused a stir online after sharing his journey of gaining admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) exactly twenty years ago.

The alumnus, Udochukwu Ikwuagwu, took to his LinkedIn page to celebrate his birthday while reflecting on how his experience at Nigeria’s premier university completely transformed his life path.

An alumnus recalls a life-changing experience in UI. Photo credit: Udochukwu Ikwuagwu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Alumnus speak on how UI shaped him

Udochukwu explained that he resumed at the institution on his birthday after a one-year waiting period following his entrance examination. He noted that he was not originally supposed to be there, but his father’s determination made it possible.

In his post, he revealed that his time at UI helped him build lifelong relationships, strengthened his Christian faith, sharpened his intellect, and even helped him find his wife through a connection made by a university friend.

Udochukwu said in part in his LinkedIn post:

"On this day twenty years ago, which was my birthday, I resumed as a student of Nigeria's first - and best - university, University of Ibadan, following a one-year wait from my entry exam. I was the youngest in the class, but my university experience greatly shaped my life. I wasn't supposed to be there, but the faith of my father prevailed."

He added:

"It was at University of Ibadan that my faith as a Christian grew as a member - and shortly after - minister of Vessels of Honour Foundation; I was the youngest executive member, but you couldn't tell away from my baby-faced visage. I remember the extended prayer and bible study sessions and "meetings-after-meetings"."

Reactions as UI alumnus tells his story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the alumnus's post below:

Charles A. said:

"Happy Birthday, Udochukwu!"

Oluwole Dada said:

"Happy birthday dearest brother. God bless you more and more. No doubt, God has shown His hands in your life."

Akindoju Damola said:

"Happy birthday Bro. GOD has been faithful. Congratulations."

UI lady admitted after 5 JAMB tries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her experience after gaining admission to the University of Ibadan seven years after secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng