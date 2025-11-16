Bandits killed sixteen vigilantes and abducted more than forty residents in multiple attacks across Mashegu LGA of Niger state

The assailants ambushed vigilantes after invading Magama village during dawn prayers and kidnapping over twenty people

Several communities in Mashegu LGA were deserted as residents fled to nearby towns and safer settlements

At least sixteen vigilante members have been reported dead and more than forty residents abducted following a series of coordinated attacks by bandits across several communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state.

The incidents occurred between Sunday November 9 and Thursday November 13 and have forced many villagers to flee their homes, Daily Trust reported.

Residents of Mashegu LGA flee their homes after days of bandit attacks.

Residents said the assaults began on Sunday when armed men invaded Dutsen Magaji village and whisked away twenty two people.

A community member who asked not to be named explained that local vigilantes pursued the attackers and exchanged gunfire with them. He said three vigilantes lost their lives during the clash while five injured residents were taken to the hospital.

Bandits lay ambush for vigilantes

The source added that the armed group returned in the early hours of Thursday. They reportedly struck Magama village during dawn prayers and blocked worshippers in the mosque.

More than twenty residents were seized. According to him, some vigilantes tried to track the bandits but walked into an ambush. He said the attackers opened fire and killed thirteen vigilante members. Several others sustained injuries.

Many are kidnapped after vigilante officers were downed. Photo: Getty

The Press Secretary to the Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Area, Isah Ibrahim Bokuta, confirmed the killings in a statement.

He described the deceased vigilantes as heroes who put themselves in harm's way to protect their communities. Bokuta said their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

Communities flee as abductions persist

Spokesperson for the Niger state Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would verify the reports and provide updates. Meanwhile, residents said fear has gripped the area since Monday.

Many villages have emptied as people search for safety in places such as Mashegu, Kawo Mashegu and Manigi. Others are staying with relatives in faraway communities.

Villages reported to be deserted include Dutsen Magaji, Borin Aiki, Gidan Ruwa and Magama.

In a related development, the abductors of the former Chairman of the Niger state Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Alhassan Bawa Niworo, have not released him weeks after his family was said to have paid a seventy million naira ransom.

He was kidnapped alongside the Permanent Commissioner II of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Barrister Ahmad Mohammed, their drivers and other travellers on September 29 along the Mokwa New Bussa road in Borgu LGA.

