President Bola Tinubu has sacked Jalal Arabi as the Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, announced the removal and introduced Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman as the new Chairman of the agency.

Professor Usman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from Islamic centers of excellence and has experience in Hajj operations, having previously chaired the Kano State Pilgrims Board.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, and President Tinubu expects the new Chairman to demonstrate integrity, transparency, and dedication to the nation in his duties.

Source: Legit.ng