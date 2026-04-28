The Lagos state police have arrested a couple in Igando over the alleged death of a 10-year-old girl named Faith

Community sources alleged prolonged abuse of the "adopted" child by the couple before she died in the Lagos area

Police have recovered the child’s body, as community outrage follows the attempted concealment by the suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a couple in the Igando area of Lagos state over the alleged murder of a 10-year-old girl named Faith, who was reportedly subjected to prolonged abuse while in their custody.

Residents demand justice after 10-year-old girl dies in alleged care of Lagos couple. Photo: Atanda/Correspondent, Getty

Source: UGC

Legit.ng learned that the couple, identified as Adline Ogbonna and Onyema Paul, reside at Jemesi Papa Street, Modina Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos.

Confirming the development on Monday morning, April 27, during a phone conversation with Legit.ng, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Igando Police Station, CSP Amori Fatai, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended earlier in the day, while the corpse of the young girl was also recovered during the operation.

Residents of the community who spoke to Legit.ng also expressed outrage over the incident. They alleged that the couple had repeatedly maltreated the child before her death.

Eyewitness details abuse and attempted concealment

A community source, Adeyemi, described how the incident came to light.

“I was at home this morning when someone rushed in to report a case of murder,” the source said.

“A couple in the community had adopted a 10-year-old girl. According to eyewitnesses, the couple had been consistently maltreating and assaulting the child, while also sending her on unnecessary errands.”

“I was informed that the girl had been sick for about two weeks, yet the abuse continued. Yesterday, both the husband and wife allegedly beat the child severely despite her condition, and sadly, she died,” the source added.

It was gathered that after the child’s death, the suspects allegedly attempted to conceal the incident.

“They reportedly rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival."

“Youths in the community apprehended the woman while the husband had gone out to look for a tricycle to dispose of the girl’s lifeless body. Unfortunately for him, he was caught when he returned with the tricycle, and both suspects were held until authorities arrived.”

Lagos couple arrested after 10-year-old Faith dies amid disturbing abuse claims from community sources. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“I immediately contacted the DPO of Igando Division and instructed the landlady to report the matter formally, which she did. The DPO promptly deployed officers to arrest the couple and recover the body of the deceased child.”

The source also disclosed that the male suspect initially attempted to defend himself by claiming the child died during treatment at a hospital:

“While I was questioning the suspect, he claimed the girl was sick, that they rushed her to the hospital, and that she died while receiving treatment.”

“I then asked which hospital was involved. Unfortunately for him, the doctor there is known to me and also my personal physician. I called the doctor to verify the claim, and he confirmed that a child was brought to the hospital, but she was already dead and cold on arrival.”

The community source stressed that residents are determined to ensure justice is served.

“This matter will not be swept under the carpet,” the source added.

Interpol arrests suspect over Lagos killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Interpol arrested a fugitive businessman in the Benin Republic over alleged involvement in multiple killings and violent crimes in Lagos state, after months of coordinated tracking.

The suspect, identified as Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi, was reportedly arrested in Cotonou on April 15 before being handed over to Nigerian police authorities at the Zone 2 Command in Lagos for further investigation.

Source: Legit.ng