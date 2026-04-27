A Nigerian medical student has given some important advice to 2026 UTME aspiring candidates who had below the cut-off marks to study medicine

She suggested alternative paths, including applying to less competitive schools or switching to related courses before transitioning

The student shared her own experience of gaining admission with a high score, encouraging aspirants to combine strategy with effort

A Nigerian medical student has stirred conversation on social media after providing a 'reality check' for aspirants seeking admission into Medicine and Surgery with low scores in their 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

Her vital advice comes at a time when candidates of the 2026 UTME lamented their chances of securing admission into the highly competitive medical field.

A medical student provides vital advice to UTME aspirants. Photo credit: @rhamzy01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Medical student advises aspiring JAMB candidates

In a TikTok video, the medical student, identified as @rhamzy01, addressed a JAMB candidate who scored 264 and asked whether there was still hope of studying medicine.

"Good evening, sis. I will like to connect with you. I am aspiring for medicine. I will like to have you as my mentor. Is there hope for me? I got 264 in my JAMB," the aspirant said.

While acknowledging that 264 is a good score, she warned that it might not be enough for Nigeria’s "Big Five" universities.

"If you want to go to schools like UI, UNILAG, UNILORIN, or OAU, it is better to have scores above 280 to stand a chance," she replied.

A medical student provides an alternative to UTME aspirants who have below the cut-off mark. Photo credit: @rhamzy01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

For those who didn't hit the 280 mark, @rhamzy01 outlined three alternative routes to wearing the white coat:

She advised looking into state or newer federal universities where the admission pressure is less "hectic."

Aspirants can enroll in courses like Anatomy, Physiology, or Biochemistry and rewrite JAMB during their 100-level year.

Some universities allow students with exceptional first-year results in related sciences to transfer into the Medical faculty in their 200-level.

Medical student shares JAMB experience

Sharing her own journey, the student disclosed that she secured her spot in medical school in 2019 with a JAMB score of 289.

She noted that while the landscape has become even more competitive over the last six years, a combination of prayer and strategic planning still works.

She said:

"Personally, when I gained admission in 2019, I gained admission with a JAMB score of 289. But that was six years ago, so I do not know how competitive it will be this time around. But just make sure you pray and also consult your parents."

Reactions as medical student advise JAMB candidates

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikToker who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Ibnu anafi said:

"Everything is just changing your score. It's just like 320+ ñow oo, my brother in 2017, 287 in Unilorin is one of the highest in the class, more power to your elbow."

Ayomitunmise🤍 said:

"But with 263, is nursing possible?"

Of which @rhamzy01 replied:

"Yes, dear. I mentioned it in the video."

Watch the TikTok video below:

JAMB result: Lady shares father's reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young girl who scored high after checking her JAMB result has taken to social media to share her father’s reaction.

The young lady explained that she had taken the JAMB exam the year before, when she was just 16, and mentioned her score.

Source: Legit.ng