Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh has been remembered with deep respect following his passing in service to Nigeria

Writer Jude Idada shared a heartfelt tribute on April 9, honouring his former schoolmate’s dedication and sacrifice

The message reflects both sorrow and pride, celebrating Omoh’s life as a soldier who gave everything for his country

On April 9, Nigerian writer Jude Idada shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to his former secondary school mate, Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh, who recently passed away while serving in the Nigerian Army.

In his post, Idada expressed deep sorrow at the loss, writing:

Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh serves Nigeria with courage and dedication until his final breath. Photo credit: Jude Idada/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“We lost him. And it is deeply sad. A former secondary school mate of mine. Even though junior to me. And a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. We would chat from time to time. As I celebrated his ascension through the ranks. And today when I saw that we had lost him. It crushed me.”

Idada praised Omoh’s commitment to his duty and his country, noting that he died doing what he loved most — soldiering. He highlighted the ultimate sacrifice made by the Brigadier General, quoting:

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."

Pride in service to Nigeria

Despite the grief, Idada expressed pride in Omoh’s service, stating:

“But I am proud of him. That he paid the supreme sacrifice for the continued existence of our motherland. Doing what he loved to do best. Soldiering.”

He pledged to continue working for the advancement of Nigeria, so that Omoh’s sacrifice would be remembered as noble and meaningful by future generations.

Idada concluded his tribute with a moving farewell:

“Fare thee well. Braimah Oseni Omoh May your rest be peaceful, blissful and powerful. I salute.”

Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh is remembered not only for his military achievements but also for his devotion to Nigeria. His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers to protect their nation, and his legacy continues to inspire those who strive for the country’s progress.

See Jude Idada's full post below:

“We lost him. And it is deeply sad. A former secondary school mate of mine.

Even though junior to me. And a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. We would chat from time to time. As I celebrated his ascension through the ranks. And today when I saw that we had lost him. It crushed me. But I am proud of him.

“That he paid the supreme sacrifice for the continued existence of our motherland. Doing what he loved to do best. Soldiering. There is an anonymous quote that says. ‘Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.’ Yes. I agree. We are honoured that a man like him lived.

“And I pledge to keep doing all I can, my best possible and more, for the advancement of this country. That it may be said in the future, by his family and friends, living and not yet born. ‘He died for a noble cause and a worthy country.’

“Fare thee well. Braimah Oseni Omoh May your rest be peaceful, blissful and powerful. I salute.”

Nigerian Army Brigadier General Omoh embodies sacrifice and patriotism through his soldiering. Photo credit: JudeIdada/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Things to know about the slain army general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, north‑eastern Nigeria, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.

Source: Legit.ng