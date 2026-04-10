Braimah Oseni: Secondary School Mate of Slain Army General Breaks Silence, Shares What He Knows
- Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh has been remembered with deep respect following his passing in service to Nigeria
- Writer Jude Idada shared a heartfelt tribute on April 9, honouring his former schoolmate’s dedication and sacrifice
- The message reflects both sorrow and pride, celebrating Omoh’s life as a soldier who gave everything for his country
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On April 9, Nigerian writer Jude Idada shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to his former secondary school mate, Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh, who recently passed away while serving in the Nigerian Army.
In his post, Idada expressed deep sorrow at the loss, writing:
“We lost him. And it is deeply sad. A former secondary school mate of mine. Even though junior to me. And a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. We would chat from time to time. As I celebrated his ascension through the ranks. And today when I saw that we had lost him. It crushed me.”
Idada praised Omoh’s commitment to his duty and his country, noting that he died doing what he loved most — soldiering. He highlighted the ultimate sacrifice made by the Brigadier General, quoting:
"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."
Pride in service to Nigeria
Despite the grief, Idada expressed pride in Omoh’s service, stating:
“But I am proud of him. That he paid the supreme sacrifice for the continued existence of our motherland. Doing what he loved to do best. Soldiering.”
He pledged to continue working for the advancement of Nigeria, so that Omoh’s sacrifice would be remembered as noble and meaningful by future generations.
Idada concluded his tribute with a moving farewell:
“Fare thee well. Braimah Oseni Omoh May your rest be peaceful, blissful and powerful. I salute.”
Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh is remembered not only for his military achievements but also for his devotion to Nigeria. His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers to protect their nation, and his legacy continues to inspire those who strive for the country’s progress.
See Jude Idada's full post below:
“We lost him. And it is deeply sad. A former secondary school mate of mine.
Even though junior to me. And a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. We would chat from time to time. As I celebrated his ascension through the ranks. And today when I saw that we had lost him. It crushed me. But I am proud of him.
“That he paid the supreme sacrifice for the continued existence of our motherland. Doing what he loved to do best. Soldiering. There is an anonymous quote that says. ‘Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.’ Yes. I agree. We are honoured that a man like him lived.
“And I pledge to keep doing all I can, my best possible and more, for the advancement of this country. That it may be said in the future, by his family and friends, living and not yet born. ‘He died for a noble cause and a worthy country.’
“Fare thee well. Braimah Oseni Omoh May your rest be peaceful, blissful and powerful. I salute.”
Things to know about the slain army general
Legit.ng earlier reported that the tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, north‑eastern Nigeria, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.
He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.