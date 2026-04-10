Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, a highly respected officer of the Nigerian Army, was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Borno State on Thursday, April 9

His career spanned over two decades of distinguished service, marked by leadership roles at home and abroad

This report sheds light on his remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring legacy within the Nigerian Armed Forces

The tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, north‑eastern Nigeria, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah commands respect as a symbol of leadership and sacrifice in the Nigerian Army. Photo credit: NigeriaArmy/x

Source: Twitter

General Braimah’s passing is not only a loss to the military but also to Nigeria as a whole. His career was defined by service, leadership, and dedication to national security. From commanding elite units to representing Nigeria abroad, he embodied the qualities of a seasoned officer who gave his life to protect his country.

Below are facts about the general as seen on General's well updated LinkedIn page:

1. Longstanding service in the Ministry of Defence

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah dedicated over 25 years to the Nigerian Ministry of Defence, beginning in September 2000. His career reflected consistency, resilience, and a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

2. Chief of Staff, Headquarters 6 Division

Between September 2024 and March 2025, he served as Chief of Staff at the 6 Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He coordinated staff operations, supervised training directives, and ensured readiness through contingency planning.

3. Defence Adviser in Pakistan

From May 2021 to August 2024, Braimah was Nigeria’s Defence Adviser at the High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan. He played a vital role in diplomatic advocacy, liaising with military authorities, and promoting defence diplomacy across South and Central Asia.

4. Leadership in Operation Hadin Kai

As Chief J3 (DCOS G3) at Headquarters Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri between December 2019 and May 2021, he managed current operations and oversaw the Military Command and Control Centre. His work enhanced situational awareness and operational readiness in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency.

5. Instructor and Mentor at Armed Forces Command and Staff College

Braimah served as Chief Instructor and Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, from 2015 to 2019. He supervised training programmes, mentored officers, and coordinated academic and field activities to build future military leaders.

6. Commanding Officer of the 7 Guards Battalion

Between December 2014 and October 2015, he commanded the Infantry Presidential Guards Battalion in Abuja. His responsibilities included ceremonial duties for the President, security management for the seat of government, and disaster response leadership.

7. Deputy Chief of Staff, Guards Brigade

In 2014, he oversaw logistics and administration for the Guards Brigade, coordinated ceremonial events, and advised on personnel matters, ensuring efficient service delivery.

8. United Nations Observer

Braimah also contributed internationally as a UN Observer in 2011–2012, monitoring ceasefire agreements and supporting intelligence analysis and capacity-building efforts.

9. Academic Excellence in Defence and Security Studies

His educational background was extensive, including:

King’s College London – Master of Arts in Defence Studies (2016–2017)

– Master of Arts in Defence Studies (2016–2017) Benue State University – Master of Arts in International Relations and Strategic Studies (2004–2006)

– Master of Arts in International Relations and Strategic Studies (2004–2006) National Defence University Islamabad – Masters in National Security Management and War Studies

– Masters in National Security Management and War Studies Nigerian Defence Academy – Bachelor of Arts in History

– Bachelor of Arts in History Chartered Management Institute – Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management

10. Skills and Expertise

Throughout his career, Braimah developed expertise in analytical skills, command, strategy, defence diplomacy, risk management, and global security studies. His leadership style emphasised preparedness, excellence, and international cooperation.

Oseni Braimah inspires courage as he leads operations under Operation Hadin Kai in north‑eastern Nigeria. Photo credit: Oseni Braimah/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

Residents speak as terrorists attack Army checkpoint

Legit.ng earlier reported that Residents of Dina community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara state have fled their homes following a deadly attack by suspected terrorists that claimed the lives of three soldiers and six civilians.

Legit.ng gathered that the assailants stormed the community on April 2, launching a coordinated assault on military checkpoints before turning their weapons on residents. According to multiple sources, the terrorists, said to be heavily armed and in large numbers, overpowered the soldiers during the initial confrontation.

Source: Legit.ng