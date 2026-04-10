Oseni Braimah: Things to Know About the Slain Army General After Terrorist Attack
- Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, a highly respected officer of the Nigerian Army, was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Borno State on Thursday, April 9
- His career spanned over two decades of distinguished service, marked by leadership roles at home and abroad
- This report sheds light on his remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring legacy within the Nigerian Armed Forces
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, north‑eastern Nigeria, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.
He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.
General Braimah’s passing is not only a loss to the military but also to Nigeria as a whole. His career was defined by service, leadership, and dedication to national security. From commanding elite units to representing Nigeria abroad, he embodied the qualities of a seasoned officer who gave his life to protect his country.
Below are facts about the general as seen on General's well updated LinkedIn page:
1. Longstanding service in the Ministry of Defence
Brigadier General Oseni Braimah dedicated over 25 years to the Nigerian Ministry of Defence, beginning in September 2000. His career reflected consistency, resilience, and a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence capabilities.
2. Chief of Staff, Headquarters 6 Division
Between September 2024 and March 2025, he served as Chief of Staff at the 6 Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He coordinated staff operations, supervised training directives, and ensured readiness through contingency planning.
3. Defence Adviser in Pakistan
From May 2021 to August 2024, Braimah was Nigeria’s Defence Adviser at the High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan. He played a vital role in diplomatic advocacy, liaising with military authorities, and promoting defence diplomacy across South and Central Asia.
4. Leadership in Operation Hadin Kai
As Chief J3 (DCOS G3) at Headquarters Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri between December 2019 and May 2021, he managed current operations and oversaw the Military Command and Control Centre. His work enhanced situational awareness and operational readiness in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency.
5. Instructor and Mentor at Armed Forces Command and Staff College
Braimah served as Chief Instructor and Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, from 2015 to 2019. He supervised training programmes, mentored officers, and coordinated academic and field activities to build future military leaders.
6. Commanding Officer of the 7 Guards Battalion
Between December 2014 and October 2015, he commanded the Infantry Presidential Guards Battalion in Abuja. His responsibilities included ceremonial duties for the President, security management for the seat of government, and disaster response leadership.
7. Deputy Chief of Staff, Guards Brigade
In 2014, he oversaw logistics and administration for the Guards Brigade, coordinated ceremonial events, and advised on personnel matters, ensuring efficient service delivery.
8. United Nations Observer
Braimah also contributed internationally as a UN Observer in 2011–2012, monitoring ceasefire agreements and supporting intelligence analysis and capacity-building efforts.
9. Academic Excellence in Defence and Security Studies
His educational background was extensive, including:
- King’s College London – Master of Arts in Defence Studies (2016–2017)
- Benue State University – Master of Arts in International Relations and Strategic Studies (2004–2006)
- National Defence University Islamabad – Masters in National Security Management and War Studies
- Nigerian Defence Academy – Bachelor of Arts in History
- Chartered Management Institute – Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management
10. Skills and Expertise
Throughout his career, Braimah developed expertise in analytical skills, command, strategy, defence diplomacy, risk management, and global security studies. His leadership style emphasised preparedness, excellence, and international cooperation.
Residents speak as terrorists attack Army checkpoint
Legit.ng earlier reported that Residents of Dina community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara state have fled their homes following a deadly attack by suspected terrorists that claimed the lives of three soldiers and six civilians.
Legit.ng gathered that the assailants stormed the community on April 2, launching a coordinated assault on military checkpoints before turning their weapons on residents. According to multiple sources, the terrorists, said to be heavily armed and in large numbers, overpowered the soldiers during the initial confrontation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.