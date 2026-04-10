The Nigerian military has lost over ten senior officers in the fight against terrorism over the past decade

StatiSense lists names and locations of military officers killed in action, highlighting the ongoing conflict

Nigerians express frustration over the military's focus in Borno amidst rising violence and casualties in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has lost some senior officers in the fight against terrorism in the northern part of the country.

No fewer than ten senior military officers have been killed in action in the last ten years.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the names, location, and year the military officers were killed, according to StatiSense.

The AI-driven data organization provided the list via its X handle @StatiSense on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Senior military officers killed in past 10 years

2016

16 October: Lt. Col. K. Yusuf — Asaga (Kamadugou River Line), Borno

04 November: Lt. Col. Abu-Ali — Malam Fatori, Borno

15 November: Lt. Col. B. U. Umar — Bitta–Pirang Road (en route to Mubi), Adamawa State

12 December: Lt. Col. O. Umusu — Gudumbali, Borno

2018

18 November: Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba — Northern Borno

2020

21 September: Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako — Wajirko, Damboa LGA, Borno

24 September: Lt. Col. M. Z. Manu — Katsina

2021

13 November: Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu — Askira Uba LGA, Borno

2025

17 November: Brig. Gen. M. Uba — Near Wajiroko, Borno

2026

09 April: Brig. Gen. O. Braimah — Benisheikh, Kaga LGA, Borno

Nigerians react

@cryptogeekng

Make dem leave Borno for them o. Dem don kill many good people and military personnel for there. Blockade them with the local people supporting them. I want to check something.

@LevandeMan

We've lost many men in Borno. A working military will have concentrated efforts in Borno to degrade and wipe out those criminals.

@sanhilz1

Yet Borno isn't a state or emergency, it is was any state in the south east, military to get strength.

@elmezu1972

Imagination wan wound me. If na for igboland now, Una for Dey shout level them.

@Hay1573017Hay

All of them are in Borno (except the Adamawa ambush), yet the military is facing SE.

@lasunhonesty

Lt Col K Yusuf My cousin, May Allah continue to have mercy on your soul

Terrorists kill top Nigerian army general

Recall that Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno.

Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation.”

Oseni Braimah: Things to know about murdered army general

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Brigadier General Braimah was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Borno state on April 9

The career of the respected officer of the Nigerian Army spanned over two decades of distinguished service, marked by leadership roles at home and abroad.

This report sheds light on his remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring legacy within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Source: Legit.ng