Terrorism: List of Senior Nigerian Military Officers Killed in Action From 2016 -2026
- The Nigerian military has lost over ten senior officers in the fight against terrorism over the past decade
- StatiSense lists names and locations of military officers killed in action, highlighting the ongoing conflict
- Nigerians express frustration over the military's focus in Borno amidst rising violence and casualties in the region
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has lost some senior officers in the fight against terrorism in the northern part of the country.
No fewer than ten senior military officers have been killed in action in the last ten years.
In this article, Legit.ng compiled the names, location, and year the military officers were killed, according to StatiSense.
The AI-driven data organization provided the list via its X handle @StatiSense on Friday, April 10, 2026.
Senior military officers killed in past 10 years
2016
- 16 October: Lt. Col. K. Yusuf — Asaga (Kamadugou River Line), Borno
- 04 November: Lt. Col. Abu-Ali — Malam Fatori, Borno
- 15 November: Lt. Col. B. U. Umar — Bitta–Pirang Road (en route to Mubi), Adamawa State
- 12 December: Lt. Col. O. Umusu — Gudumbali, Borno
2018
- 18 November: Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba — Northern Borno
2020
- 21 September: Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako — Wajirko, Damboa LGA, Borno
- 24 September: Lt. Col. M. Z. Manu — Katsina
2021
- 13 November: Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu — Askira Uba LGA, Borno
2025
- 17 November: Brig. Gen. M. Uba — Near Wajiroko, Borno
2026
- 09 April: Brig. Gen. O. Braimah — Benisheikh, Kaga LGA, Borno
Nigerians react
@cryptogeekng
Make dem leave Borno for them o. Dem don kill many good people and military personnel for there. Blockade them with the local people supporting them. I want to check something.
@LevandeMan
We've lost many men in Borno. A working military will have concentrated efforts in Borno to degrade and wipe out those criminals.
@sanhilz1
Yet Borno isn't a state or emergency, it is was any state in the south east, military to get strength.
@elmezu1972
Imagination wan wound me. If na for igboland now, Una for Dey shout level them.
@Hay1573017Hay
All of them are in Borno (except the Adamawa ambush), yet the military is facing SE.
@lasunhonesty
Lt Col K Yusuf My cousin, May Allah continue to have mercy on your soul
Terrorists kill top Nigerian army general
Recall that Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno.
Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation.”
Oseni Braimah: Things to know about murdered army general
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Brigadier General Braimah was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Borno state on April 9
The career of the respected officer of the Nigerian Army spanned over two decades of distinguished service, marked by leadership roles at home and abroad.
This report sheds light on his remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring legacy within the Nigerian Armed Forces.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.